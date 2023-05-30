Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Voters roll anomalies exposing Zec

56 mins ago | Views
THAT some names of registered voters have reportedly gone missing from the voters roll to be used in this year's general elections is more than disturbing.

With less than three months to the polls, the revelations are chilling, especially coming on the back of allegations earlier this week that Zanu-PF has planted some dubious organisation to man voters roll inspection centres where registered voters are reportedly being asked for proof of ruling party membership before they check for their names on the roll.

For the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), which is the custodian of the voters roll, this is a major dent on its ability to hold credible elections because it is now quite possible that thousands of voters will most likely be disenfranchised come polling day. There is possibility that thousands of aspiring voters will be turned away on election day because their names will most likely be missing.

With Zec having already told us that six million nationals have registered to vote in this year's plebiscite, it is highly likely that the bulk of those voters, especially those who voted in past elections, will not inspect the voters roll on the assumption that their names are obviously on the roll.

This election has serious potential to turn out to be the most disputed since the country's independence in 1980 because of the many mushrooming contestations ahead of the polls.

There are now many thorns in Zec's flesh, from how it conducted the delimitation process itself and its outcome to the state of the voters roll, which are making it difficult for anyone to have faith that this year's elections will be anything but free, fair and credible.

It is quite dumbfounding that names of people who actually voted in the elections in 2018 appear to have vanished from the voters roll into thin air. Maybe they were deleted when Zec was cleaning the voters roll to remove deceased voters. Maybe the missing voters' names were transferred to other constituencies by mistake.

Whatever the case may be, our sincere hope is that this should affect only a handful; otherwise if thousands are going to be disenfranchised by not finding their names on the voters roll then this election will be disastrous.

Also most disturbing is that Zec has only afforded registered voters one week to inspect the voters roll, which is yet another anomaly we believe seriously compromises the electoral management body's chances of conducting credible elections.

If truth be told, the intriguing issues surrounding the elections are unprecedented that it will take a miracle for Zec to survive this plebiscite unscathed. And it is quite disconcerting that Zec appears unperturbed and acting as if all is well at the front, yet its performance in the elections has a serious bearing on the country's future, which apparently is hanging by the thread.

If Zec continues to blunder like this, Zimbabwe might as well forget about rejoining the Commonwealth or any other community of nations for that matter. And there is little to no comfort in thinking that joining Russia or some grouping of "rogue" nations will help its case.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

57 mins ago | 238 Views

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

57 mins ago | 325 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

57 mins ago | 91 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

1 hr ago | 110 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Sikhala demo students: Lawyers cry foul

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'Minimum conditions for credible polls not met'

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Outrage over sex offenders' pardoning

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Stop dramatising electoral process'

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Cabinet approves National Migration Policy

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Last minute rush to register to vote

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Bosso face Chiefs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Pulling out of the International Criminal Court is the right thing to do now

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe warns meddlesome US

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mthuli Ncube says currency manipulators won't rest

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Harare - Beitbridge highway nears completion

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'Zimbabwe's maize harvest impressive'

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Ex-Zinara directors acquitted

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Nakamba waits on Villa decision

1 hr ago | 145 Views

What can Zimbabwe and Africa learn from China's 1949 revolution?

9 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe starts developing its 2.0 One Health Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) National Action Plan

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Continued increase in diaspora remittances signal rising poverty in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

President Ruto asks Africans to ditch the US Dollar

10 hrs ago | 547 Views

Gender equality shouldn't come at the cost of men's rights

10 hrs ago | 179 Views

Betting shops robbed of R25,000

10 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa's name on voters roll

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Mnangagwa running scared'

10 hrs ago | 529 Views

Man kills self after bashing from son

15 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Chamisa voter inspection visit morphs into rally

17 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Mthuli Ncube banks on new currency measures

17 hrs ago | 919 Views

Man rapes sister

20 hrs ago | 1492 Views

CCC struggling to raise candidate nomination fees

20 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces policy measures to stabilize the economy

20 hrs ago | 556 Views

Beer drinking spree turns bloody

20 hrs ago | 973 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

22 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Gays not welcome, says Erdogan

23 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Zimbabwe summons top US embassy official over election interference

23 hrs ago | 1276 Views

South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

24 hrs ago | 921 Views

South Africa grants immunity to Putin

30 May 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1186 Views

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

30 May 2023 at 06:54hrs | 332 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

30 May 2023 at 06:53hrs | 201 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

30 May 2023 at 06:53hrs | 1137 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

30 May 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

30 May 2023 at 06:50hrs | 202 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

30 May 2023 at 06:49hrs | 940 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

30 May 2023 at 06:49hrs | 844 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1000 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 390 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days