Opinion / Columnist
Medication to prevent yourself from getting HIV
2 hrs ago | Views
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is medication taken to prevent getting HIV, it is extremely effective(99%) in preventing HIV when taken consistently i.e one pill a day.
This medication is recommended for those who are at risk of getting HIV e.g HIV negative patner in relationship/married to HIV positive patner whose viral load is not suppressed,sex workers, those with partners who are bedhoppers ,etc.
PrEP is available for free in many African countries: Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria etc
Last year Zimbabwe became the first country in Africa to approve the injectable PrEP, it is a 2 monthly injection, it will obviously reduce the pill burden, a great milestone.
So why not take this medication and create an HIV free nation.
This medication is recommended for those who are at risk of getting HIV e.g HIV negative patner in relationship/married to HIV positive patner whose viral load is not suppressed,sex workers, those with partners who are bedhoppers ,etc.
PrEP is available for free in many African countries: Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria etc
Last year Zimbabwe became the first country in Africa to approve the injectable PrEP, it is a 2 monthly injection, it will obviously reduce the pill burden, a great milestone.
So why not take this medication and create an HIV free nation.
Source - Erick Matotoba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.