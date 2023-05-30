Medication to prevent yourself from getting HIV

Opinion / Columnist

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is medication taken to prevent getting HIV, it is extremely effective(99%) in preventing HIV when taken consistently i.e one pill a day.This medication is recommended for those who are at risk of getting HIV e.g HIV negative patner in relationship/married to HIV positive patner whose viral load is not suppressed,sex workers, those with partners who are bedhoppers ,etc.PrEP is available for free in many African countries: Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria etcLast year Zimbabwe became the first country in Africa to approve the injectable PrEP, it is a 2 monthly injection, it will obviously reduce the pill burden, a great milestone.So why not take this medication and create an HIV free nation.