Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Medication to prevent yourself from getting HIV

2 hrs ago | Views
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is medication taken to prevent getting HIV, it is extremely effective(99%) in preventing HIV when taken consistently i.e one pill a day.

This medication is recommended for those who are at risk of getting HIV e.g HIV negative patner in relationship/married to HIV positive patner whose viral load is not suppressed,sex workers, those with partners who are bedhoppers ,etc.

PrEP is available for free in many African countries: Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria etc

Last year Zimbabwe became the first country in Africa to approve the injectable PrEP, it is a 2 monthly injection, it will obviously reduce the pill burden, a great milestone.

So why not take this medication and create an HIV free nation.



Source - Erick Matotoba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Zimbabwe's Growing Casino Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Best online casinos in South Africa - Biggest casino bonuses ZA

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa declares 23 August as election date

6 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Chamisa in domestic violence

7 hrs ago | 2441 Views

'Voters' roll must be audited before elections' CCC's folly is no excuse for granting Zanu PF legitimacy again

10 hrs ago | 657 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

12 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

12 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

12 hrs ago | 771 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

12 hrs ago | 891 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

12 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Sikhala demo students: Lawyers cry foul

12 hrs ago | 582 Views

'Minimum conditions for credible polls not met'

12 hrs ago | 284 Views

Outrage over sex offenders' pardoning

12 hrs ago | 319 Views

Voters roll anomalies exposing Zec

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

'Stop dramatising electoral process'

12 hrs ago | 366 Views

Cabinet approves National Migration Policy

12 hrs ago | 473 Views

Last minute rush to register to vote

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

Bosso face Chiefs

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Pulling out of the International Criminal Court is the right thing to do now

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe warns meddlesome US

12 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mthuli Ncube says currency manipulators won't rest

12 hrs ago | 298 Views

Harare - Beitbridge highway nears completion

12 hrs ago | 327 Views

'Zimbabwe's maize harvest impressive'

12 hrs ago | 128 Views

Ex-Zinara directors acquitted

12 hrs ago | 303 Views

Nakamba waits on Villa decision

12 hrs ago | 675 Views

What can Zimbabwe and Africa learn from China's 1949 revolution?

20 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe starts developing its 2.0 One Health Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) National Action Plan

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Continued increase in diaspora remittances signal rising poverty in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 302 Views

President Ruto asks Africans to ditch the US Dollar

21 hrs ago | 895 Views

Gender equality shouldn't come at the cost of men's rights

21 hrs ago | 288 Views

Betting shops robbed of R25,000

21 hrs ago | 385 Views

Chamisa's name on voters roll

22 hrs ago | 460 Views

'Mnangagwa running scared'

22 hrs ago | 764 Views

Man kills self after bashing from son

30 May 2023 at 17:07hrs | 1542 Views

Chamisa voter inspection visit morphs into rally

30 May 2023 at 15:11hrs | 2739 Views

Mthuli Ncube banks on new currency measures

30 May 2023 at 15:10hrs | 1159 Views

Man rapes sister

30 May 2023 at 11:53hrs | 1602 Views

CCC struggling to raise candidate nomination fees

30 May 2023 at 11:50hrs | 1595 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces policy measures to stabilize the economy

30 May 2023 at 11:50hrs | 590 Views

Beer drinking spree turns bloody

30 May 2023 at 11:34hrs | 1085 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

30 May 2023 at 09:36hrs | 1297 Views

Gays not welcome, says Erdogan

30 May 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1299 Views

Zimbabwe summons top US embassy official over election interference

30 May 2023 at 09:10hrs | 1360 Views

South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

30 May 2023 at 08:03hrs | 973 Views

South Africa grants immunity to Putin

30 May 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1226 Views

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

30 May 2023 at 06:54hrs | 343 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

30 May 2023 at 06:53hrs | 211 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

30 May 2023 at 06:53hrs | 1232 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

30 May 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1124 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days