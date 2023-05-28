Latest News Editor's Choice


Metal Health Care is a basic need too

As a Zimbabwean, I cannot help but feel a deep sense of sadness when I reflect upon the state of mental health in our society today. The truth is that mental health needs to be a much bigger priority for us all.

This is not to say that mental health issues do not exist in our country. Indeed, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that approximately 10 percent of Zimbabweans suffer from a mental health disorder.  However, there are still far too many people who go undiagnosed and untreated.

In my opinion, there are several reasons why mental health is not given the priority it deserves in our society. One of the main reasons is that there is still a significant amount of stigma surrounding mental health. Many people still believe that mental health issues are a sign of weakness, and that those who suffer from them should simply "toughen up" and get over it.

This stigma can lead to a lack of understanding and support for those who are struggling with mental health issues. Instead of being met with compassion and empathy, those struggling with mental health issues are often ostracized, criticized, or ignored.

Another reason mental health is not given the priority it deserves is that there is simply a lack of resources available to those who need help. Out country's healthcare system is already struggling to provide basic care for its citizens, leaving mental health care as the last priority. There is a lack of trained professionals to treat mental health issues, and those who do exist tend to work in urban areas, leaving those in rural areas further isolated.

Of course, the situation is not helped by the economic challenges that our country has been facing for years. Many individuals and families simply cannot afford to seek the help they need, leaving them to suffer in silence.

The consequences of neglecting mental health in our society are severe. Depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues can lead to a variety of physical health problems, including chronic pain, heart disease, and even suicide.

One example that highlights the seriousness of mental health is the suicide rate in our country. According to the WHO, Zimbabwe has one of the highest suicide rates in Africa, and it is widely believed that mental health issues are a significant contributing factor.

There are, however, some steps that we can take to make mental health a bigger priority in our society. First and foremost, we need to raise awareness about mental health issues and break down the stigma surrounding mental health. This can be achieved through public awareness campaigns, community events and initiatives, and by encouraging honest conversations about mental health.

Secondly, we need to invest resources in mental health services. We need to provide more training and support for mental health professionals, making it easier for people to get the help they need. We also need to ensure that mental health services are accessible to all, regardless of their financial situation.

Lastly, we must recognize that mental health is a crucial part of overall health and well-being. We need to integrate mental health care into all aspects of healthcare, and we need to do more to support the mental health needs of those who are affected by physical health issues or chronic illnesses.

Mental health needs to be a much bigger priority in our Zimbabwean society. We need to break down the stigma surrounding mental health, invest more resources in mental health services, and recognize that mental health is a crucial aspect of overall health and well-being. Let us take action today to help those who are struggling with mental health issues, and let us work together to create a healthier, happier Zimbabwe for all.

Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo |
Writer, Blogger, Poet and Researcher
Call/WhatsApp: +26378002 2343 | +263716984317
Email: kumbiraithierryn@gmail.com
Website(s): https://zealousthierry.art.blog/ | https://www.poemhunter.com/kumbirai-thierry-nhamo/
Social Media: Instagram | https://instagram.com/zealousthierry_?igshid=ZGUzMzM3NWJiOQ==

