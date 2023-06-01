Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | Views
A top Harare-based advocate, Tinomudaishe Chinyoka has offered a $1000 reward to anyone who can prove that there is a clause in the patriotic bill that says you cannot criticize the government.

I am offering US$1,000.00 to anyone that can show me where it says "Patriot Bill" and that you cannot criticise ED Mnangagwa or his Government.

A long time, I pointed out that while at UZ, I enjoyed live renditions of Albert Nyathi's poem, "I will not speak". Back then one had no idea that one was in the presence of greatness, the artist was just another UBA.

Today, I too will not speak. Speaking is unnecessary. I am just offering US$1,000.00 to anyone that can read through this Bill, and show me where it say "Patriot Bill" and where it says that you cannot criticise ED Mnangagwa or his Government.

Because, please people, this nonsense needs to stop!

THE BILL

To amend the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23] and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

ENACTED by the Parliament and the President of Zimbabwe.

1 Short title

This Act may be cited as the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act, 2022.

2 Insertion of new section Cap 9:07

The Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23] (No. 23 of 2004) (hereinafter called "the principal Act") is amended by the insertion of the following section after section 22-

"22A Wilfully injuring the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe

(1) In this section-

"actively partake", in relation to any meeting, means partake therein with the intention of, or in the role of, promoting, advancing, encouraging, instigating or advocating for the object for which the meeting is convened (for the avoidance of doubt, no person contravenes this section who, at the meeting concerned, discourages or repudiates any object the promotion, advancement, encouragement or instigation of which, or advocacy for which, would have rendered that person liable to prosecution under this section);

"Agent, proxy or entity" in relation to the an agent, proxy or entity of a foreign government, means any person that the accused knew or had grounds for believing was acting on behalf of, or with the knowledge, approval or acquiescence of, the foreign government concerned , or any person about whom it is reasonable to suppose that he or she was acting on behalf of, or with the knowledge, approval or acquiescence of, the foreign government concerned;

"Economic sanctions or trade boycott" means any law or binding direction by a foreign government prohibiting persons subject to its jurisdiction from investing in Zimbabwe or from engaging in any economic activity in or with Zimbabwe or with any entity of Zimbabwe, which investment or activity is beneficial to the people of Zimbabwe as a whole and makes or potentially may make a substantial contribution to their economic development (for the avoidance of doubt, but subject to subsection (6), an advisory or like nonbinding admonition by a foreign government discouraging persons subject to its jurisdiction from investing in Zimbabwe or from engaging in any economic activity in or with Zimbabwe or with any entity of Zimbabwe is not to be considered as falling within the scope of the phrase "economic sanctions or trade boycott");

"meeting" means any communication between two or more persons, whether happening in person or virtually or by a combination of both, which involves, or is facilitated or convened by, a foreign government or any of its agents, proxies or entities.

(2) Any citizen or permanent resident of Zimbabwe (hereinafter in this section called "the accused") who, within or outside Zimbabwe actively partakes (whether himself or herself or through an agent, and whether on his or her own initiative or at the invitation of the foreign government concerned or any of its agents, proxies or entities) in any meeting whose object the accused knows or has reasonable grounds for believing involves the consideration of or the planning for—

(a) military or other armed intervention in Zimbabwe by the foreign government concerned or another foreign government, or by any of their agents, proxies or entities;  or

(b) subverting, upsetting, overthrowing or overturning the constitutional government in Zimbabwe;

shall be guilty of wilfully damaging the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe and liable to-  

(i) the same penalties as for treason, in a case referred to in paragraph (a); or

(ii) the same penalties as for subverting constitutional government, in a case referred to in paragraph (b).

(3) Any citizen or permanent resident of Zimbabwe who, within or outside Zimbabwe, actively partakes (whether himself or herself or through an agent, and whether on his or her own initiative or at the invitation of the foreign government concerned or any of its agents, proxies or entities) in any meeting whose object (or one of whose objects) the accused knows or has reasonable grounds for believing involves the consideration of or the planning for the implementation or enlargement of sanctions or a trade boycott against Zimbabwe (whether those sanctions or that boycott is untargeted, or targets any individual or official or class of individuals or officials, but whose effects indiscriminately affect the people of Zimbabwe as a whole or any substantial section thereof) shall be guilty of wilfully damaging the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe and liable to -

 (i) a fine not exceeding level twelve or imprisonment for a period not exceeding ten years, or both;

(ii) additionally or alternatively on the motion of the prosecutor, to any one or more of the following, if the offence is attended by aggravating circumstances referred to in subsection (4) or (6) -

termination of the citizenship of the convicted person, if the convicted person is a citizen by registration or a dual citizen:
            Provided that the convicting court shall not impose this penalty if it would effectively render the convicted person stateless;

cancellation of the permanent resident status of the convicted person, if the convicted person is a permanent resident; or
prohibition from being registered as a voter or voting at an election for a period of at least five years but not exceeding fifteen years; or
prohibition from filling a public office for a period of at least five years but not exceeding fifteen years, and, if he or she holds any such office, the convicting court may declare that that office shall be vacated by the convicted person from the date of his or her conviction, unless the tenure of the public office in question is regulated exclusively by or in terms of the Constitution.
(4) Subject to subsection (5) and (6) it shall be an aggravating circumstance to a charge of wilfully damaging the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe under subsection (3) -

(a) to prove that an economic sanctions or trade boycott against Zimbabwe (or against any individual or official or class of individuals or officials whose effects indiscriminately affect the people of Zimbabwe as a whole or any substantial section thereof) were implemented as a result of any action taken by the accused;

(b) if there is evidence showing beyond a reasonable doubt that, though the meeting in question did not result in economic sanctions against or a trade boycott of Zimbabwe, the person made or submitted for consideration or endorsed any statement which he or she knew to be false or had no reasonable basis for believing to be true (in which event the defence referred to in subsection (4) shall not avail him or her).

(5) In any prosecution for an offence against subsection (3) it shall not be a defence that the accused did not at first know or realise that the meeting which is subject to the charge involved the consideration of sanctions against or a trade boycott of Zimbabwe if after that topic was raised by any participant at the meeting the accused can be proved to 5 have promoted, advanced, encouraged or advocated for the imposition of sanctions or a trade boycott against Zimbabwe.

(6) For the purposes of prosecuting a crime specified in subsection (3), if -

(a)  a meeting did not result in or contribute to the implementation of any law or binding direction by a foreign government prohibiting persons subject to its jurisdiction from investing in Zimbabwe or from engaging in any economic activity in or with Zimbabwe or any entity of Zimbabwe: but

(b)  as a direct result of the meeting any advisory or like nonbinding admonition was issued by a foreign government discouraging persons subject to its jurisdiction from investing in Zimbabwe or from engaging in any economic activity in or with Zimbabwe or any entity of Zimbabwe

then it is open to a prosecutor to show, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the advisory or admonition by the foreign government resulted in injury to the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe no different from what would have resulted if the foreign government concerned had implemented a law or directive of the tenor described in paragraph (a)  (in which event the accused shall be taken to have committed the crime in aggravating circumstances)."

3 Amendment of section 65 of Cap. 9:23

Section 65 ("Rape") (4) of the principal Act is amended by the repeal of the resuming words in subsection (1) and the substitution of -

(The rest of the Bill deals with amendments unrelated to this matter as can be seen from 2 above).

Source - Erick Matotoba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

7 hrs ago | 251 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 301 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 344 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 532 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 826 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 597 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 405 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 480 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

11 hrs ago | 959 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 455 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 435 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 445 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 229 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 147 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 64 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3442 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2761 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1990 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 951 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 786 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1010 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

22 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

22 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

22 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

22 hrs ago | 173 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

22 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

22 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

22 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days