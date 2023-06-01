Diabetes, the silent killer

Opinion / Columnist

54% of people living with diabetes in Africa are not aware of their status, highest in the world resulting in them presenting to hospital late when already with complications. This raises the risk of premature deaths from this "silent killer".These symptoms mean you likely have diabetes:- Feeling more thirsty and hungry than usual.- Urinating a lot, often at night.- Losing weight, unintentionally.- Feeling tired and weak.- Having blurry vision- Numb or tingling feetGo to hospital immediately to avoid presenting late, if you are experiencing these symptoms.