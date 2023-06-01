European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

Opinion / Columnist

Sweden has officially declared sex as a sport and finalised arrangements to launch its maiden sex tournament on Thursday, June 8.The contestants in the sex tournament will have daily sexual encounters that can last up to six hoursAccording to Swedish local media, a panel of judges will select the winners of the sex competition, and the audience will also share opinions and analyses on the choices.The European Sex Championship slated for June 8 is scheduled to last for six weeks, as participants will engage in sexual activity daily for 45 to one hour depending on the length of their bouts.The report disclosed that the competition has three levels, and in order to advance to the next level, the contestant must obtain a certain minimum number of points at each one.The sex contenders have the opportunity to earn between 5 and 10 points in each discipline, which are decided by a mix of public votes and a panel of five judges.According to the report, the audience will watch the sex competitions and will take note of various features of the sexual activity.The couple's chemistry, their understanding of sex, their level of endurance, and other vital sexual features will all be considered when deciding who emerges winner.The head of the Swedish Federation of Sex, Dragan Bratych, said he hoped that one day sex would be regarded as a sport globally.He underlined the value of education and the possibility that engaging in sexual activity can improve one's physical and mental health."Like any sport, getting the results you want in sex requires training," he stated. As a result, competition will inevitably start to develop in this area as well.He emphasised the unique aspects of this sport, where the object is to make the opponent extremely happy.He added the ability of the competitor to satisfy their partner determines their success in this game, in contrast to traditional sports where losing frequently leads to disappointment.