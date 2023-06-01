Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Susan Mutami asking Themba Mliswa for a father's day gift?

2 hrs ago | Views
Susan Mutami has resurfaced on Twitter, guns blazing against Norton legislator Temba Mliswa, saying he is neglecting their son.

She says Mliswa pretends to be a good father on the internet while neglecting their son and evading a DNA test to establish paternity.

"Usada kundijairira Temba wazvinzwa, u are out here pretending to be the father of the internet yet u are not looking after ur son and u are dodging DNAs.

"Norton residents please do not vote for this garbage. He comes to u by day and by night he goes to bed w @ZANUPF_Official…" she tweeted.

Mutami urged the main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change CCC to teach Mliswa a lesson by snatching the Norton seat from him.

"Everything that he does is staged. Don't believe all those parliament theatrics. I hope ma citizens makachi master chigame chacho.

"Zera rako iwewe unochengeterwa mwana ne social welfare haunyari? @CCCZimbabwe please bring dignity to Norton. Vote rubbish out," she said.

Meanwhile, Mliswa and Mutami have a child together.

Mliswa is said to have 19 children most of them with different women.

At one point, Mliswa bragged that with 19 kids he is a better father than some who have far less children because they have no time for their kids.

He said this last year while celebrating Father's Day.

Mliswa said while some think having many kids is a sign of being a bad father, it's not adding that one's ability to cater for them is what matters most.

"To share time with them. To provide both materially and financially is what is important," said Mliswa.

Meanwhile, Fathers Day is celebrated on the 19 of June every year to reflect on the importance of fathers in taking care for their families



Source - Erick Matotoba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

If anyone has to withdraw from Zim elections then it should be Mnangagwa!

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

We are in this together: A Response to Israel Dube's article

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Stanbic Bank calls for unity of purpose in mining

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

`Zimbabwe sterile opposition has itself to blame' Charamba says

6 hrs ago | 749 Views

BCC goes after open-air worshippers

6 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mnangagwa makes U-turn on foreign observers?

7 hrs ago | 2491 Views

Zimbabwe family basket shoots to $1 million

7 hrs ago | 714 Views

Serial rapist arrested

7 hrs ago | 597 Views

CCC dismisses 'leaked' candidates list

7 hrs ago | 851 Views

'Zimbabwe headed for disputed poll'

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

Sikhala demo students denied bail

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mutare police, doctors in bribe storm

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Gas shortage looms in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 509 Views

Ex-council building inspector trial postponed

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Check your details on voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 545 Views

Bogus soldier, cop up for armed robbery

9 hrs ago | 768 Views

Ngarivhume appeals against four year jail sentence

9 hrs ago | 509 Views

Zanu-PF candidates raring to go

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zanu-PF faced with mammoth task

10 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zimbabwe students shine at ICT competition in China

10 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe moves to surpass wheat output

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

Patriotic Bill: The guilty are always afraid

10 hrs ago | 248 Views

Smuggled R300,000 car intercepted

10 hrs ago | 609 Views

Parliament petitioned to change car scheme

10 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe gold production surges 21% in May

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mbare houses declared a state of emergency

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe, England mend cricket relations

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mamombe's passport request dismissed

10 hrs ago | 173 Views

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

18 hrs ago | 893 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

18 hrs ago | 765 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

18 hrs ago | 934 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

18 hrs ago | 431 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 908 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

20 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Senior CIO dies

20 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

20 hrs ago | 879 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

20 hrs ago | 239 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

20 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

20 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 3837 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

21 hrs ago | 314 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

21 hrs ago | 920 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

22 hrs ago | 488 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

22 hrs ago | 639 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

22 hrs ago | 205 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

22 hrs ago | 430 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

22 hrs ago | 386 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

22 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

22 hrs ago | 701 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days