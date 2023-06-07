Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's govt should allow diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Diaspora Initiative, a non-partisan group of Zimbabweans living abroad who are interested in participating in Zimbabwe's national elections, was pleased to read of Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa's meeting with the Australian ambassador Minoli Perera. According to media reports, she discussed a wide range of issues around strengthening relations between Australia and Zimbabwe, much to our appreciation.

In the meeting she invited Australian journalists to come to Zimbabwe to cover the harmonised elections which will take place on August 23 and she emphasised that Zimbabwe would continue to promote peace before, during and after the elections. This is commendable.

According to information released by the secretary for Information following the minister's meeting with ambassador Perera, 40 000 Zimbabweans living in Australia last year remitted US$90 million to Zimbabwe. This is a demonstration of the commitment Zimbabweans in the diaspora have to their country. It will be befitting for the nation to reward the patriotic Zimbabweans based abroad by affording them an opportunity to participate in the elections in their country which they help to develop. When the Electoral Amendment Bill gets to Senate, we kindly request Mutsvangwa, to argue for the inclusion of the diaspora vote in that legislation.

Other African countries, including those in the Southern African Development Community, offer their citizens the opportunity to vote. African countries offering the diaspora the opportunity to vote include Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Rwanda. Polling stations are made available for them to vote in their domiciled countries.

Australia offers its citizens living abroad the opportunity to vote from their domiciled countries. It also allows and supports nationals of other countries living in Australia to vote from Australia. The Greek community in Australia, with only 162 registered voters, was able to vote at polling stations in Sydney and Melbourne.

Thousands of Zimbabweans based in Australia could vote in 2023 harmonised elections if the President's 2018 announcement that everything will be done to ensure Zimbabweans living in the diaspora are able to vote in 2023

In addition to expressing his wish for Zimbabweans in the diaspora to be able to vote in 2023, President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed satisfaction with the contribution made to the Zimbabwean economy by the citizens living in the diaspora.

We, therefore, hope that you will represent the diaspora community to ensure that the diaspora vote is included in the law to enable Zimbabweans living in the diaspora to vote in 2028 as the President's target of 2023 has been missed.


Source - The Chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Diaspora, #Vote, #Allow

Comments


Must Read

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

6 mins ago | 16 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

7 mins ago | 5 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

1 hr ago | 265 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 293 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

1 hr ago | 300 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Man dies in inferno

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mental colonisation is the biggest obstacle for African development

1 hr ago | 25 Views

6 years of false promises

1 hr ago | 55 Views

ZEP permits extension delights Zimbabweans in South Africa

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Busi Ncube ready for Ilanga Tribute

1 hr ago | 62 Views

BCC takes Terracotta to court over Egodini project stall

1 hr ago | 44 Views

FC Platinum camp cracks!

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Kwekwe on cholera high alert

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa to meet first time voters today

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Biti's US$1m defamation case to proceed

1 hr ago | 49 Views

JSC appoints Electoral Court judges, 5 out of 35 have Ndebele surnames

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe to establish counter-terrorism centre

1 hr ago | 36 Views

SA steel giant expands imports from Hwange

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa sets tone for peaceful polls, claims Church

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Muskwe's EPL dream in limbo

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Bid to reverse 2007 Harare land deal flops

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Patriotic Bill 'helps Zanu-PF cling to power'

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Econet, EcoCash seek to raise US$60 million

1 hr ago | 21 Views

'Shut down RBZ's irrelevant forex auction system'

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'RBZ directive to trigger more power cuts'

1 hr ago | 118 Views

WATCH: Confessions of a sex worker

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Prophet caught trying to bed married woman at shrine

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Woman bites another's eye in village catfight

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Student privates parts stabbed with pen in school bullying

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Leave potholes to council'

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Kombi crew and passengers foil robbery

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Aspiring ZANU PF MP, councilor nearly trade blows

11 hrs ago | 620 Views

Wife teams up with boyfriend to assault hubby with a hammer

11 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mphoko Released from Prison

11 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Mnangagwa's ploy to stop opposition from contesting

14 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Chamisa's councillors blast Mthuli Ncube for fixing Cowdray Park roads

14 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Chamisa's CCC appeals for patience as it finalises candidate selection process

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe's FBC Holdings acquires Standard Chartered Bank's business portfolio

14 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa meets bishops

14 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwe sees 100% jump in tourist arrivals

22 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabwe's class 2 driving licence holders to undergo further testing to drive haulage trucks

22 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Lone anti-govt protester pleads guilty

22 hrs ago | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days