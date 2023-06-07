Latest News Editor's Choice


6 years of false promises

IT is now six years since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over political power from the now late former President Robert Mugabe with the assistance of the military.

Mnangagwa promised a break from the past.

He declared zero tolerance to corruption.

He said Zimbabwe was open for business.

But six years down the line, it seems all of Mnangagwa's promises have turned out to be a pie in the sky.

The promises of rule of law,  constitutionalism, and respect of human rights have not been fulfilled.

It is clear the new dispensation has taken corruption to a higher level.

The fight against corruption has been politicised. Perceived enemies are arrested for petty corruption crimes.

The military is used to intervene in political contestations and so is the Judiciary.

To say life in Zimbabwe was better under Mugabe is an understatement. Things have really gone haywire.


Source - The Chronicle
