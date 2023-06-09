Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

2 hrs ago | Views
The attached video clip below is interesting with important revelations from Trevor Ncube about himself, AMH and Gerald Mlotshwa. Three such revelations stand out:

First, while Ncube and AMH had previously said they had attracted new investors, they dodged questions about the identity of those investors. This is the first time Ncube has confirmed in public that Mlotshwa is a major shareholder at AMH. Mlotshwa is
Emmerson Mnangagwa's son-in-law and a legal practitioner who is said to be a businessman and who also chairs the Sports and Recreation Commission. Although Ncube describes himself as "the biggest shareholder" at AMH, he leaves no doubt that Mlotshwa is a bigger investor than AMH's CEO – Kenias Mafukidze - whom he says is another shareholder at his stable.



Strangely, Mafukidze previously told the media that he is just an employee and not a principal at AMH.

Second, while confirming that Mlotshwa is a major AMH shareholder, Ncube reveals that this happened after his media group had failed to attract preferred investors because "there was nobody with two million [US] dollars, Gerald is the one who had money…"
So, from Ncube's narration, Mlotshwa was effectively an investor of last resort.

Third, Ncube claims that there are Chinese walls between shareholders and editors as well as reporters to ensure editorial independence at AMH. But it's a prosaic lie with no takers to claim that shareholders in media companies have Chinese walls between them and their editors or reporters. It's a lie which has been exposed by the experiences of movers and shakers with huge ownership stakes in the global media, such as the likes of Rupert Murdoch.

Besides, any serious student of journalism who knows anything useful about the political economy of the media will confirm that there are no Chinese walls between media ownership, editorial control, and content.

In Ncube's case, it's foolhardy for him to claim that there are Chinese walls at AMH between shareholders and editors as well as reporters given overwhelming evidence of his brazen interference in editorial matters.
Tellingly, at AMH, the lie is revealed by none other than Ncube himself in the video clip below where he shares this gem of a revelation:

"By the way, so that you know this thing. When we were looking for shareholders; people like Muleya, I said kuna Dumisani go and find a shareholder with US$2 million, if they are there they can come and buy shares. Ok. We are under pressure. If there's somebody out there with US$2 million. There is, there was nobody with US$2 million. Gerald is the one who had money to put into this and buy the shares that he got."

Where were the Chinese walls between shareholders and editors when Ncube asked Dumisani Muleya - then editor of the Zimbabwe Independent at AMH - to "go and find a shareholder with US$2 million?' because "we are under pressure."

Surely, an editor who scouts for shareholders with big bucks cannot have editorial independence, and if a majority shareholder and chairman of a media house under pressure, and which desperately needs a shareholder with big bucks can ask an editor of one of the titles in his group to go and find that shareholder, then it stands to reason that he can ask the same editor not to publish [or to publish] this or that story.

It's a contradiction for Ncube to say there are Chinese walls between ownership and editorial matters at AMH when, he had no qualms to ask one of his editors to compromises his ethics by venturing into shareholding issues, looking for money, thereby blurring the corruption lines.

It's simply not true that there are any professional and ethical Chinese walls at AMH between shareholders and editors or reporters. I for one know this for a fact. I recall the years as information minister when Ncube was both a shareholder and editor of the Zimbabwe Independent. The place was a mad house with Ncube – the shareholder running amok as Ncube the editor. This is the only model of media management that Ncube is familiar with.  

In fact, Ncube had a false start, operating as a shareholder and editor at the same time. You can't be a shareholder and an editor at the same time without compromising ethics. Simultaneously looking for money and news in one breath inevitably presents a conflict of interest. But then that's a story for another day.

Then of course there's the recent 17 November 2017 astonishing story of Ncube the shareholder tweeting a blatantly false story claiming he could confirm I had been taken to KGVI and detained there, and that false story which was created by him in his head was the big lead story in AMH's daily newspaper, NewsDay, the next day. What had demolished the alleged AMH Chinese walls between shareholders and editors or reporters on that day? Was it Ncube's foolish thought that he could churn out outrageous propaganda to appease the power that be in the vain hope that they would give him the US$2 million that he desperately sought, and which he eventually got from Mlotshwa; after everyone else had turned him down; or was it that professional and ethical principles of journalism had deserted the then editor of NewsDay on that day?

It's about time Ncube stops his preposterous charade and unconvincing posturing that he doesn't interfere in editorial matters when he does; sometimes he does so in broad daylight like when he attacked NewsDay editors on Twitter over a front page story that correctly reported that the RTGS currency was bound to lose value. This was one of the worst cases of editorial interference by a shareholder, which played out in public.

Ncube's snake oil proposition in the video clip, that he does not interfere in editorial matters is further damaging his already battered reputation. His lie is easy to debunk. And to make it all worse, Ncube has a self-serving and vainglorious tagline that he is not his newspapers, and his newspapers are not him. Ok. So, what is he and what are his newspapers, given that neither him nor his newspapers are professional and ethical?

Source - Twitter
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa at his weakest as polls draw closer

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Biti loses US$1m defamation appeal

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe's ConCourt orders review of steep nomination fees

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Cholera outbreak an indictment on Mnangagwa's administration

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF's worst enemy

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

5th UZ student arraigned over Sikhala protest

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Brito fires Madinda

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Form 4 gives birth, dumps baby in toilet

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Armed robbers steal goats, turkeys from farmers

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean man pulls 56 tonnes, eats 2kg isitshwala

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Kasukuwere: Red herring, Chamisa's double

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act on prices

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Patriotic bill will isolate Zimbabwe from International community says opposition

3 hrs ago | 9 Views

Mthuli Ncube illegally rehabilitating roads in Cowdray Park?

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Amnesty International urges Mnangagwa to reject Patriotic bill

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

AI-Powered Democracy: Forging a new path towards a technological renaissance

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Step father rapes daughter

12 hrs ago | 937 Views

Zimdollar nosedives

09 Jun 2023 at 17:09hrs | 2962 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer on police wanted list

09 Jun 2023 at 16:47hrs | 1177 Views

Mliswa fingered in senior CIO's death

09 Jun 2023 at 14:25hrs | 4747 Views

Fake gold dealer nabbed

09 Jun 2023 at 14:20hrs | 845 Views

Man sodomizes minor at cemetery

09 Jun 2023 at 14:14hrs | 1234 Views

Here are options for Zimbabweans to stay in South Africa

09 Jun 2023 at 08:09hrs | 2251 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Markham's bid to access electronic voters roll

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 966 Views

Mnangagwa to officially confer hero status on Ndabaningi Sithole

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1975 Views

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

09 Jun 2023 at 07:56hrs | 1029 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

09 Jun 2023 at 07:55hrs | 622 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

09 Jun 2023 at 07:54hrs | 539 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 1195 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 2077 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 581 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1937 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 198 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 737 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 518 Views

Man dies in inferno

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 481 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 504 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

09 Jun 2023 at 06:47hrs | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days