Blame game won't solve Zimbabwe's economic crisis

Opinion / Columnist

I couldn't help but chuckle when I heard President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent speech in Masvingo blaming opponents and Western countries for the current economic crisis that has caused anxiety within our populace. It seems like the only thing our president knows how to do is point fingers at others instead of taking responsibility for his own shortcomings.I have spent countless hours in despair trying to understand how my once prosperous country has become an economic basket case. The constant increase in prices of basic commodities and the devaluation of our currency have all but wiped out any hope of having a decent standard of living.But instead of finding solutions to the problems we face, our President and his team have resorted to blaming everyone else - the opposition, Western countries and even local business operators. It seems Mnangagwa's administration is unable to face the truth that they have failed to provide any solutions.If there is anyone to blame for the current crisis, it is the current government and its policies that have sowed the seeds for Zimbabwe's economic downfall. The country's leaders need to start looking inwardly and developing sustainable policies that can address the bread and butter issues that our people face.It is unfortunate that instead of coming up with viable solutions, the incumbents are treating this crisis as a political attack on their administration. In his speech, the President accused his opponents of colluding with Western governments to decimate the country's economy. This is simply ridiculous and indicative of the government's lack of understanding on how economies function.Blaming others for Zimbabwe's economic problems will not solve anything. The government needs to take action, come up with long-term policies that address the root causes of our economic problems and engage with the business community to find solutions to the crisis.The President's threat to withdraw licenses from business operators he accuses of colluding with the enemy is a poor excuse for the lack of action and will only serve to further harm our economy. His government should be creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive within the country, which would encourage sustainable development and a growth in employment opportunities.Furthermore, his government's accusations of collusion demonstrate how out of touch they are with what's happening on the ground, particularly with the business community. Instead of focusing on trying to find ways of developing good relationships with local businesses, the President is making empty threats that will only add to the challenges the country's companies are already facing.The President's other claim, that western handlers are backing opposition parties to destabilize the economy, is another excuse for poor governance, lack of economic planning and no vision for the future. Again, it seems as though instead of tasks like good governance, sound economic policy, foreign policy, and diplomacy, the president is more interested in playing victim and maintaining power.The current crisis should not be seen as an attack against Mnangagwa's administration, but it should be seen as a wake-up call for our leaders to start prioritizing the well-being of the people, the prosperity of the country and the need for personal responsibility. Instead of pointing fingers and making excuses, it's time the government starts taking significant steps towards policies that promote long-term sustainable development.There are several issues that our country needs to tackle - rampant corruption, the domination of state-owned industries, the prioritization of political allegiances over professional merit, and an obsession with maintaining political power at all costs - but the government will not be able to successfully address those without accepting that they are the ones who caused the current crisis, not the opposition parties and Western countries as they blithely try to rationalize.As a Zimbabwean citizen, I hope that our leaders show integrity and take leadership on the country's economic problems. They should shift their focus towards creating a conducive environment for businesses to grow, developing sustainable policies that address the root causes of our economic problems and developing long-term goals for the betterment of the citizen's. By taking such steps, hopes can be revived and Zimbabwe can fulfill its true potential of being the jewel of Africa. The government should stop lying to its citizens, as we are tired of hearing excuses and blame games while we continue to suffer.Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo |Writer, Blogger, Poet and ResearcherCall/WhatsApp: +263780022343 | +263716984317Email: kumbiraithierryn@gmail.comWebsite(s): https://zealousthierry.art.blog/ | https://www.poemhunter.com/kumbirai-thierry-nhamo/