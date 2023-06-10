Latest News Editor's Choice


'In power Tsvangirai will be an albatross round nation's neck' warned USA Ambassador. That is exactly what CCC is!

"Morgan Tsvangirai is a flawed figure, not readily open to advice, indecisive and with questionable judgment," wrote then USA Ambassador to Zimbabwe 2004 to 2007, Chris Dell, in a top-secret cable to his bosses back in Washington, USA. The cable was leaked and published in Wikileaks.

"He is an indispensable element for opposition success … but possibly an albatross around their necks once in power. In short … Zimbabwe needs him, but should not rely on his executive abilities to lead the country's recovery."

What Ambassador Dell said about Tsvangirai was equally true of the rest of the MDC and now CCC leadership. And these corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent MDC leaders are now the mile-stone round the nation's neck dragging the whole country into the crashing abyss!

It took the people of Zimbabwe twenty years to accept that Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF friends were corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs. Even during the 1983 to 1987 Gukurahundi Massacres when Zanu PF declared war on the late Dr Joshua Nkomo and his PF Zapu party to force they to merge and clear the way for the imposition of the de facto one party state; many people forced to accept Zanu PF leaders were thugs. When the penny finally dropped, the people the nation would need to implement democratic changes to wrestle away Zanu PF's dictatorial powers including the carte blanche powers to rig elections.

The people of Zimbabwe have risked life (over 500 were murdered in cold blood by Zanu PF during the 2008 elections alone) and limb to elect Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends into power on the understanding the party will deliver the democratic changes the nation was dying for. After 23 years on the political stage, 5 of which in the 2008 to 2013 GNU, MDC has failed to implement even one democratic change. Not one!

Tsvangirai and company had the golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU, it was the country's best ever get-out-of-jail card, and they wasted it. Mugabe bribed them with the trappings of high office; the ministerial limos, generous salaries and allowances, a US$ 4m mansion for Tsvangirai, etc., etc. In return, the MDC leaders forgot about the reforms. And worst of all, since the GNU debacle MDC/CCC have been participating in flawed elections, knowing fully well it was folly!

"Look, you can't keep on participating in flawed electoral processes that serve to give big benefits to dictators such as Robert Mugabe. Mugabe has perfected the art of winning elections. So it will be very foolish for the opposition to continue legitimizing these sham elections which don't deliver. This country will go through a serious economic crisis in 2020 caused by Zanu PF. And yet, this is the only country where a government doesn't perform, it is encouraged by a super majority in parliament," said Tendai Biti in a 2015 interview with Isaac Mugabi.

"So you can't continue subjecting Zimbabweans to processes where their hopes just get crushed."

David Coltart too admitted the folly of participating in these flawed elections but went one step further - he explained why MDC/CCC leaders continue participating regardless.

"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections," confessed Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.

"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."

Both Tendai Biti and David Coltart were ministers in the GNU and the are Vice President and Treasurer General in the CCC party.

CCC is hell bent on participating in these 2023 elections knowing fully that doing so will only give the flawed election process credibility, give Zanu PF legitimacy and thus will perpetuate the dictatorship. Chamisa and company have been claiming to have Winning In Rigged Elections Strategies, to justify they stubborn insistence in participating in the flawed elections with no reforms. All hot air to hide their real reason for participating - greed.

By failing to implement reforms and, indeed, accepting Zanu PF's vote rigging as fait accompli MDC/CCC are giving Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuating the dictatorship.

So the MDC/CCC, the political party, people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect for the purpose of ending the Zanu PF dictatorship has not only wasted many golden opportunities to end the dictatorship but, worst of all, are now conniving with Zanu PF to perpetuating the dictatorship. MDC/CCC are now the mile-stone round the nation's neck dragging us all into the crushing abyss!

It took Zimbabweans twenty years to finally accept Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF cronies were corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs. It has taken Zimbabweans 23 years and counting and still the penny has not dropped that MDC/CCC leaders are corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent. It took Ambassador Dell a few meetings over a handful years to see Tsvangirai for what he was - a flawed character and a dangerous leader. The people of Zimbabwe are fast running out of time to see MDC/CCC leaders for the corrupt and incompetent leaders they are and decoupled the nation from the party or be crushed in the abyss.

The people must denounce these flawed and refuse to participate because all they will achieve by participating is Zanu PF legitimacy. They must also denounce CCC's blatant betrayal in failing to implement reforms and in participating in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy. Denying CCC political credibility will go a long way in helping to deny Zanu PF political legitimacy.

The truth is Zimbabwe cannot afford another five more years of Zanu PF tyrannical rule. Deny Zanu PF political legitimacy after these 2023 election and country will be forced to have another GNU, as happened in 2008. This time the country will implement the democratic reforms and finally end the Zanu PF dictatorship.


