Bulawayo City Councilors complain about Dr Mthuli Ncube's road rehabilitation project, is unconscionable to him

by Njabulo
4 hrs ago | Views
In my view, those councilors in Bulawayo who are opposing Dr Mthuli's road rehabilitation programme, are wrong to blame him for that.

To have progress in the development of our country, all people have to work together and put aside their political differences.

What Dr Mthuli has done, will benefit all people. That includes those disgruntled Councilors.

In my view, Dr Mthuli must be praised for what he has done instead of being blamed. People in most towns have taken it upon themselves to fix the roads that have pot holes.

No one blames them for that and no one reasonable councilor must blame them.Instead those people must be praised for what they are doing. All this issue of procedural impropriety does not help in such situations were the City Council is not doing its job and yet blame those who are trying do its job. What is the point of that complaint about Dr Mthuli developing our country?.

It is development that everyone envisages to see happening.By holding the position of being a Minister,does not mean that Minister does not have the right to develop the Constituencies which they want to represent in the forthcoming elections.

In my view,I think those Councilors are now afraid that they will not get any votes in the Council elections ,because they are not doing anything for the people that they represent.

I am sure every person of a sound mind will praise Dr Mthuli Ncube when they get to know that he is rehabilitating the roads in that part of Zimbabwe.

Its not about political affiliation here, its about developing Zimbabwe. It is hats off for Dr Mthuli Ncube, for that good job which he has done in that Constituent.

Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi. What those Councilors need to understand ,are the duties of an Mp .An Mp can be a Minister as well. So,they have to fucus on both roles than one role.Dr Mthuli focuses on his ministerial duties as well as Mp duties.

It is wrong to start using his shortcomings in the discharge of his Ministerial duties(if there are any shortcomings) , to try and use it to discredit him of the good work he is doing for that town.

Any scrutiny of his capacity as the minister of finance, must not be used as a weapon to try and impede him from developing the infrastructure of Zimbabwe. If he does not balance his work, then he would also be blamed for neglecting one of his duties . Let us be reasonable here people.

Article (comment)  by Njabulo
Source - Njabulo
