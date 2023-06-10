Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu PF candidates got new car, judges US$ 400k @, etc. - vote rigging juggernaut has hit overdrive

Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF colleagues and their cronies are loaded and they are using some of their ill-got loot to bankroll the regime's many vote rigging schemes!

"The judiciary plays a crucial role in elections in Zimbabwe starting from presiding over the nomination court, managing the whole process through the Electoral Act to resolving post-election disputes," reported Nehanda Radio.

"Against this background, the government has decided to pamper judges with US$400 000 housing loans.

"It's US$400 000 per judge. Started off as something for the CJ (Chief Justice Luke Malaba) and the DCJ (Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza). Now going to other judges," a source told Nehanda Radio.

This is not something new, last year the regime made similar generous payouts. The Central Intelligence Organisation directors received US$350 000, MPs and senators US$40 000 each and cabinet ministers and their deputies received US$500 000 and US$350 000 respectively.

It is now the norm that all Zanu PF parliamentary candidates receive new cars and this year was no exception. All Zanu PF candidate have received brand new off-road Toyota Hilux GD6s, Ford Rangers, Nissan Navaras or a comparable model. The party will pay their US$1 000 nomination fee plus all their campaign expenses.

No one knows for certain, Zanu PF will never ever an audited account of its election spending, but many believe the regime is spending a staggering US$ 4 billion plus on its many multifaceted vote rigging schemes. The huge government spending on elections takes on its true significance when viewed in the context of Zimbabwe IS a failed state that is failing to provide even the most basic needs to millions of its own people.

In 1980, the country had the potential to become the South Korea of Africa, a democratic and prosperous nation. Mugabe and his Zanu PF cronies rigged the first elections; the people were told if the party lost the vote the bush war would continue, and imposed a de facto one-party dictatorship and the rest is history!

The nation had many opportunities to end the Zanu PF dictatorship with the best chances coming during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends were entrusted the task of implementing the democratic reforms. Mugabe intervened, he bribed the MDC leaders with the trapping of high office and they forgot about the reforms.

"Mazivanhu eMDC adzidza kudya anyerere!" (MDC leaders have learned to enjoy the gravy train good-life, they will not rock the boat!) boasted Zanu PF leaders during the GNU when asked why MDC leaders were not implementing the reforms.

Of course, the Zanu PF leaders knew exactly what they were talking about because Mugabe had bribed them with the same trappings of high office to buy their silence. They did not rock the boat whilst Mugabe rod roughshod over the people denying them the freedoms and rights to create the Zanu PF dictatorship. Even at the peak of the Gukurahundi Massacre in 1983 to 1987, Zanu PF leaders said nothing to stop the madness.

Zanu PF has used the same dirty tactic of bribing people in positions of power and authority to neglect their set task to do the party's bidding - undermining the rule of law to keep the regime in power at all costs. The judges, MPs, etc. are being bribed to stop regime change.

It is ironic that Zimbabwe's vast mineral wealth which, per se, is a blessing to the nation is now the source of the wealth use to bribe and bankroll the Zanu PF dictatorship. The blessing, in the wrong hands, is now a curse!

It is very sad that 43 years after independence, 2 500 years after the Greeks proposed democracy in which everyone is compelled by law to treat others as they would like to be treated and no one is above the law; we are still failing to do the most basic thing like holding free elections. We are still stuck with autocracy in which the only law that matters is the primeval survival of the fittest, dominate or be dominated.

Zanu PF is rigging these 2023 elections. It is exasperating that Zanu PF is not only robbing the nation blind but is using the looted wealth to bankroll is corrupt the nation's institutions and vote rigging juggernaut. After 43 years of rigged elections and tyrannical rule the need to end this madness has never been more urgent than it is now. Zanu PF must be denied political legitimacy.




Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
