We've delivered in spite of sanctions

Last week, Zanu-PF held a week-long induction and reorientation workshop in Gweru that was attended by the ruling party's parliamentary candidates for the August 23 harmonised elections. The workshop, organised by the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, was officially opened by the party's First Secretary, President Mnangagwa, who underscored the need for unity of purpose among Zanu-PF cadres to assure the revolutionary party of a landslide victory. Our Midlands Bureau Chief PATRICK CHITUMBA (PC) spoke to Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha (MB), who outlined the party's programme for the forthcoming polls.***************PC: Can you outline the purpose of this workshop in terms of what it seeks to achieve as we head towards the August 23 elections?MB: The main purpose of this orientation and induction workshop is really to prepare our candidates for the upcoming harmonised elections and the task ahead.Yes, we have people who have won the primaries, but there is also a need for them to have the right ideological base on what Zanu-PF stands for; an understanding of where this country came from; the history of our country's struggle, the achievements of the party and the Government; and have the general knowledge that will prepare them to engage the electorate.So, basically, it is for the purpose of ideological training and also to train them to be able to campaign for the President and the party in the upcoming harmonised elections.PC: The party underwent a restructuring exercise last year ahead of the National People's Congress. Are you satisfied with how the restructuring exercise was conducted? How far did the exercise go in re-energising the party?MB: I think the party is very ready.As you know, it's not a question of preparing now; it has been a process for the past two years, when we started rebuilding our structures in terms of putting together our provincial structures, establishing the Women's League, establishing structures from the district up to the national level.We did the same for the youths, the war veterans, as we went to conduct the Central Committee elections, the Congress and the primary elections.All these activities were part of the mobilisation strategy we have been undertaking.Therefore, it is not like we have to start campaigning now because we started long back.As I said, we are raring to go and ready; and in every structure, people are very much prepared.PC: In other words, you are saying the party is satisfied with the whole restructuring exercise from two years ago?MB: Oh yes, oh yes!I think we are happy, ready and raring to go and reaffirm our position as the people's party.PC: Zanu-PF is targeting to mobilise over five million votes for the forthcoming elections. How confident are you about attaining that target?MB: We are very confident of attaining that because our indicator is the number of voters — Zanu-PF voters who are in our cell registers.And that indicates that the target is achievable.PC: In August, Zanu-PF will seek a new mandate from voters for five more years in power. Is the party satisfied with its performance in Government during the current term?MB: The Government has done extremely well despite the sanctions and there has been much progress.I think one indicator is the economic growth we are experiencing as a country as compared with the average growth rate in the region.We are far ahead of other countries in the region and yet we are the only country which is facing sanctions.So, the Government has done extremely well under the circumstances. We owe that to President Mnangagwa and the Government.The party has also done extremely well in making sure that structures are in place and mobilisation of party members has gone on well.So, both the party and the Government have performed well and there is no reason to suggest that we have failed.PC: What has been the party's secret to performing well over the past five years?MB: It's really more of what has always been: The commitment of our cadres, the loyalty to the leadership and the realisation that nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, inonamatirwa nevene vayo, and that in itself makes people in the party very proud to be Zimbabweans and to be Africans.They acknowledge that we are masters of our own destiny.I think that really makes the party very different from other parties.We don't rely on being told what to do.We have a legacy to protect and a long history that we have travelled.All we want is to make a contribution to that path that was established by the gallant sons and daughters who have passed away.That really makes Zanu-PF a very strong party.PC: President Mnangagwa has been clear about the need for peace during election campaigns. What is your message to party supporters regarding non-violent campaigns during the current campaign period?MB: We continue to reinforce what the President has been saying.We want non-violent and peaceful elections.PC: When do you expect Zanu-PF to launch its manifesto and Presidential star rallies?MB: We are still waiting to get an indication from His Excellency.I am sure in the next day or two, we will know.For now, we don't have the dates and the venues, but we will make announcements once that is given to us by the President.