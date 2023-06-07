Mnangagwa hiding behind a finger

Opinion / Columnist

IT is puzzling that President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently offered judges and the secretariat in the judicial sector US$400 000 each while the rest of the civil servants are languishing in poverty.The news has raised many eyebrows. If he can afford such huge amounts, why can't Mnangagwa pay the civil servants reasonable salaries?The continued negotiations are not yielding fruitful results. Why can't he treat them better? The Judiciary didn't negotiate for the loans? Why can't he do the same for the rest of the civil service?This issue has traumatised and occupied the minds of the civil servants since the bombshell was dropped.Mnangagwa and Finance Mthuli Ncube are hiding behind the finger saying the coffers are empty when asked to increase the civil servants' salaries.