Heroism is earned, not conferred

Zanu-PF is not qualified to make or unmake veteran nationalist Ndabaningi Sithole's national hero status.More specifically, President Emmerson Mnangagwa (given his limited, frivolous and undecorated involvement in the liberation struggle) is not qualified to speak on Sithole's heroic contributions to the liberation of Zimbabwe.He is unworthy to untie Ndabaningi's shoes.Throughout his life in independent Zimbabwe, Sithole suffered persecution and harassment at the hands of Zanu-PF and its government.His key tormentors were the late former President Robert Mugabe and Mnangagwa.Sithole died while going through a treason trial.Hence the fraudulent charade and vote-buying gimmick at Freedom Farm today must be condemned with the contempt that they deserve.Sithole is a national hero with or without Zanu-PF endorsement.