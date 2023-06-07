If only Mnangagwa was white

Opinion / Columnist

Our fellow Zimbabweans suffered for so many decades from white racism that the last thing we need is an excuse for Emmerson Mnangagwa's brutality because of his skin color. This is a sad reality for me and many other Zimbabweans who have watched with dismay as our country spirals out of control under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.I must confess that in the past, I had high hopes for Mnangagwa. He came to office amid a lot of fanfare and talk of change. Many of us believed that his experience and background as a liberation war hero would translate into a better life for all Zimbabweans. Unfortunately, this has not been the case. Mnangagwa's government has only brought more suffering and pain to ordinary Zimbabweans.To be clear, I am not saying that Mnangagwa's skin color is the cause of his failures as a leader. Rather, I am highlighting the sad reality that if he were white, his actions and policies would be met with greater scrutiny and condemnation by the international community. It is a fact that the world views black leaders with greater leniency when it comes to human rights abuses and corruption.Look at the case of Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa's predecessor. For decades, Mugabe was able to get away with all sorts of atrocities because he was seen as the valiant fighter who liberated Zimbabwe from white rule. Even when he was accused of committing gross human rights violations, the world turned a blind eye because of his skin color and his liberation credentials.Mnangagwa has taken advantage of this double standard to oppress Zimbabwean citizens with impunity. He has overseen a crackdown on opposition voices, the media, and civil society groups. The government has used violence and intimidation to silence anyone who dares to speak out against his leadership. Zimbabweans are suffering because of this repression.Furthermore, Mnangagwa's government has failed to deliver on its economic promises. Instead of creating jobs and improving the economy, Zimbabweans are experiencing skyrocketing inflation and an acute shortage of basic goods and services. The government has failed to address these issues, and instead, they have resorted to blaming external forces for the country's economic woes.If Mnangagwa were white, there is no doubt that the international community would have taken a tougher stance against his government. The African Union and other regional blocs would have been more vocal in condemning his actions, and the United Nations would have been more forthcoming in investigating human rights abuses.But because he is a black leader, Mnangagwa has been given a free pass to do as he pleases. This is a sad reality for millions of Zimbabweans who are suffering under his leadership. As a country, we deserve better than what we are currently receiving from our government.It is my hope that one day we will have leaders who are accountable to the people and who work for the betterment of our country rather than their own interests.Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo |Writer, Blogger, Poet and Researcher