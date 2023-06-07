CCC resorts to fake news

Opinion / Columnist

The Triple CCC opposition party has resorted to the dissemination of false information as a desperate tactic in their campaign.Lacking any substantial message to present to the public, the ideologically bankrupt Triple CCC has resorted to using fake news as a means to achieve their goals.In their 13th June edition of the Citizens Daily Bulletin, the CCC published a fabricated headline claiming that a senior ZANU PF leader, Dr. Obert Mpofu, referred to supporters as "dunderheads." This misleading statement was attributed to Dr. Mpofu, who is the Secretary General of ZANU PF and a well-established figure in electoral politics in Umguza.The Citizens Coalition for Change maliciously added their own falsehoods to a simple tweet by Dr. Obert Mpofu, where he mentioned that the exchange rate issue primarily affects urban areas and may be used to discredit @ZANUPF_Official. Dr. Mpofu emphasized that the majority of voters in Jotsholo, Guruve, and Makonde are detached from this speculation.Instead of providing a substantive response, the CCC resorted to spreading fake news by falsely claiming that Dr. Obert Mpofu referred to supporters as dunderheads.This deceitful behavior is reminiscent of the propaganda employed by the Rhodesian Front against liberation fighters in the past. Just as those tactics were rejected by the people, the CCC's deceptive tactics will also be rejected by voters on the 23rd of August 2023.Dr. Obert Mpofu is an ideologically steadfast individual who genuinely cares for the people, the party, and the country. We are familiar with Dr. Mpofu's character, and this false flag operation by the CCC is both ridiculous and shameful, exposing their lack of ideological integrity.The CCC has nothing substantial to offer the public, no solutions, no strategy, only a reliance on fake news.Fadzai Mahere, as the spokesperson for the CCC, should be ashamed that her department and its operatives have stooped to such low levels in politics. It is truly a shame and a disgrace.