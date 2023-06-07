Zimbabwe's open invitation for international election observers: An opportunity for transparency

Opinion / Columnist

ZIMBABWE'S open invitation for international election observers should not be perceived as a compromise of its national sovereignty or an invitation for interference in its internal affairs.The invitation is a proactive measure taken by the Government to ensure transparency, accountability, and credibility of the electoral process. The observers are not and should not be involved in the formulation of policies or decision-making process of the country.Instead, their role is strictly limited to assessing the conduct of the elections and providing recommendations to improve the electoral system.It is essential to distinguish between genuine election observation and interference in a nation's internal affairs. International observers do not seek to impose their will or influence the outcome of an election. Rather, their purpose is to assess the fairness and integrity of the process.Zimbabwe's open invitation explicitly sets the parameters for election observation, clarifying that observers are not involved in the country's political decision-making or domestic affairs. This ensures that the presence of international observers does not infringe upon Zimbabwe's sovereignty, but rather serves as an objective assessment of the electoral process.International election observers play a vital role in promoting democratic values and ensuring the integrity of electoral processes. Their duty is to provide impartial assessments of elections, monitoring them for fairness, transparency, and compliance with national and international standards.By inviting international observers, Zimbabwe demonstrates its commitment to conducting free and fair elections while upholding democratic principles. It allows for an objective assessment of the electoral process, which can ultimately bolster public confidence, both domestically and internationally.It is also hoped that international election observers understand and respect the boundaries of their mandate. They should not interfere in the political decision-making processes of the host country. Their primary objective is to evaluate the electoral process itself, such as voter registration, campaigning, polling, and counting of votes, to determine if it adheres to established democratic standards.By focusing on the procedural aspects of elections, international observers contribute to strengthening democratic processes without infringing upon a nation's political autonomy.Zimbabwe's invitation for international election observers serves as a powerful tool for building trust between the Government and its citizens.By opening up its electoral process to international scrutiny, Zimbabwe sends a clear message that it values transparency and public accountability. This gesture can help confirm the confidence in the country's democratic institutions, ensuring that the voice of the people is heard and respected.Indeed, the presence of international election observers can also contribute to building domestic consensus and fostering unity within Zimbabwe. By allowing impartial international organisations and experts to evaluate the electoral process, Zimbabwe demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the legitimacy of its democratic institutions. This can lead to increased public trust in the electoral system, as citizens witness their government's willingness to be transparent and accountable.The presence of international observers provides an opportunity for Zimbabwe to show the world that its electoral practices are aligned with international democratic norms and standards. The observers can provide valuable insights and recommendations to improve the country's electoral system – if there is a need – strengthening its democratic foundations. Rather than interfering in internal affairs, international observers can serve as catalysts for positive change, helping Zimbabwe enhance its electoral processes and institutions.Furthermore, international observers bring a wealth of experience and expertise from various electoral systems around the world. Their presence provides an opportunity for Zimbabwe to learn from international best practices and adapt them to its own context. Observers can offer recommendations on areas such as voter education, inclusivity, and the prevention of electoral violence, helping Zimbabwe improve its electoral framework and ensuring that it aligns with global democratic standards.International observers should act as independent watchdogs, tasked with identifying and reporting any irregularities or malpractices during elections. Their presence helps deter electoral fraud, manipulation, or any attempts to undermine the will of the electorate. By inviting international observers, Zimbabwe shows its commitment to preventing electoral misconduct and ensuring a level playing field for all political participants. This move further solidifies the credibility of the electoral process, making it harder for internal actors to compromise the integrity of the elections.The open invitation also has positive implications for the country's international reputation. It demonstrates Zimbabwe's willingness to engage with the global community and adhere to democratic values. By inviting scrutiny from the international community, Zimbabwe challenges any preconceived notions about its political processes, signaling its commitment to inclusive governance and respect for human rights.This can and should pave the way for increased international cooperation, investment, and diplomatic relations, benefiting the country's overall development.By extending an open invitation for international election observers, Zimbabwe showcases its commitment to regional and international norms and standards for free and fair elections. This gesture helps the country gain recognition and support from the international community, regional bodies, and neighbouring countries.It positions Zimbabwe as a responsible member of the global community, actively engaging in democratic practices and seeking to enhance its electoral processes through external assessments.Zimbabwe's open invitation for every country and international organisation to observe its harmonised elections on August 23 should only be regarded as an invitation for transparency, accountability, and the strengthening of democratic processes, rather than an invitation for interference in internal affairs and politics. By welcoming international election observers, Zimbabwe demonstrates its commitment to conducting free and fair elections, building public trust, and aligning its electoral practices with international norms.It is essential to understand the distinct role of international observers and their commitment to non-interference in political decision-making, ensuring that Zimbabwe's sovereignty remains intact while benefiting from external expertise in promoting democratic values.Marshall Ndlela is a Zimbabwean based in South Africa. He is a holder of a Master's Degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chichester, England. He can be contacted via mefrischool@gmail.com