IT'S now clear that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF acolytes are only interested in power, yet they are clueless about solving the problems the ordinary Zimbabweans are facing.It is clear that former President Robert Mugabe was not the problem as Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa tries to make the people believe during Press briefings when she claims they are working day and night to correct the mess that was created by Mugabe. Six years after he was deposed through a coup d'état, they still claim to be undoing what Mugabe did. God forbid.These are naked lies which we don't even want to hear because it's clear that Zanu-PF leaders have failed dismally to solve the problems they created. All they want is to remain in power by hook or by crook, which does not auger well for future generations.As the situation stands, the prices of basic commodities have skyrocked beyond the reach of many. It's a total disaster.Why is Zanu-PF messing up our lives as if it owns this country?