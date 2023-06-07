Opinion / Columnist
Zimbabwe dearly misses Mugabe
Zanu-PF bigwigs flooded Masvingo province at the weekend flaunting their ill-gotten wealth as they drove top-of-the-range all-terrain vehicles amid a sea of poverty. This shows that the ruling party does not care about the mess it has created for the majority.
If anyone had any doubt that the Zanu-PF-led regime has long lost interest in the welfare of ordinary Zimbabweans the Masvingo spactacle should be a rude awakening.
Last Saturday, top Zanu-PF chefs were outdoing each other flaunting wealth, while citizens can barely survive.
Zimbabweans were reminded of the late former President Robert Mugabe's disclosure that the country lost US$15 billion in diamond revenue.
It boggles the mind to see party bosses parading top-of-the-range all-terrain vehicles amid poverty-stricken citizens, mostly vendors, who survive on less than a dollar a day.
Source - newsday
