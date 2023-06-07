'No to another empty victory'

Latest News Editor's Choice


PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's 2023 presidential bid is an exercise in futility. At 80 years, Mnangagwa, even if he wins the polls on August 23, the victory will be hollow.

The thousands of people turning up at his rallies are not a guarantee that he will win the presidency.

However, be that as it may, most people are convinced that if Mnangagwa wins the coming polls, things will get worse. No positive change will come.

Mnangagwa remains the face of Zimbabwe's problems. He is the man who presided over the decay of our economy. He is ignoring high-profile corruption bedevilling our country such as the  one exposed by Gold Mafia and misuse of COVID-19 funds. Under his leadership, the  local currency has been reduced to toilet paper. He has failed to uphold the right to property.

I don't see the youth, the majority voters in the country putting the future of the country in the hands of a man who has ruined their future. Mnangagwa deserves to rest.

There is no miracle Mnangagwa can perform to improve the status quo in the country. The man is failing to stamp his authority at party level and it boggles the mind to see people pinning their hopes on such a failure.

Zanu-PF is holding itself and the country hostage by giving him another chance to contest for the presidency. Even the dullest person can see his shortcomings.

As we approach the August 23 polls, people must realise that a Mnangagwa presidential victory will be a recipe for disaster. Let us determine our future.

I challenge the Zanu-PF youths to be serious about the destiny of this country. Even Zanu-PF structures must wake up. Enough is enough.

As long as Mnangagwa remains President, people will continue to suffer.

Let us change this. No to another empty Mnangagwa victory.


