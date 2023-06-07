Enraged Biti calls CCC colleague 'a snake whose head must be crushed' - just another Zanu PF thug 'vafanana'

Opinion / Columnist

In his book David Coltart acknowledged the sheer of participating in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy. He explained that it was greed that forced him and his follow MDC friends to participate in the elections regardless."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious - withdraw from the (2013) elections," confessed Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."When the 2013 elections results were announce, a resounding Zanu PF victory, Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC-T colleagues realised the sheer folly of participating in flawed elections. The party passed a resolution not to participate in future elections without first implementing reforms. "No reform, no elections!" the 2014 MDC-T party congress resolved.Within a year, the then party Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora, announce that the party would ditch the "No reform, no elections!" resolution and will participate in the 2018 elections with or without reforms implemented."Tsvangirai knew he would face a rebellion, if he did not ditch the resolution!" one senior leader admitted. Such was the pull to go after the few gravy train seats even though they all knew they are Zanu PF bait.Still no one would have ever guessed the greed for the few gravy train seats was so powerful it would turn some one as rational and level headed as Tendai Biti into a ruthless thug on par with any Zanu PF thug out there!"Tendai Biti has rebuffed efforts by the Citizens Coalition For Change leader Nelson Chamisa to dilute his influence by pushing him to contest for a Senatorial seat instead of a House of Assembly seat to open a slot for Allan Norman "Rusty" Markham," reported Bulawayo24."Markham is currently a member of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe for Harare North since 2018 a constituency which was merged with Biti's Harare East Constituency."In a video circulating on Social Media, Biti calls Markham a snake, whose head must be crushed."He also mocks Markham, calling him 'asina mabvi', the one without knees. The term was used during Zimbabwe's liberation struggle."Well, well greed has sure turned Tendai Biti, one of the few opposition leaders one would have considered level headed, at least until now, into a thug no different from any other Zanu PF thug out there.Some people have argued that CCC will boycott these elections if Zanu PF fails to produce a verified voters and compromised in one or two other things just to make these elections a respectable electoral contest. With emotions this high, it is clear CCC is hell bent in participating in these flawed elections and nothing, absolutely nothing, is going to stop them. Nothing!Of course, Chamisa and company know that the consequences of their participation is to give Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuating the regime's corrupt and tyrannical rule and the suffering of the millions of ordinary Zimbabweans. They know is and they don't care! They don't give a damn!The transformation of MDC/CCC leaders champions of democratic change into power hungry thugs happened during the 2008 to 2013 GNU when they failed to implement even one token reform. Most people did not realise that the primary purpose of the GNU was to implement the reforms; miss that and you miss everything.CCC will never implement even one democratic reform and thus deliver free elections, if they failed to do so when they held all the trump cards it is naive to expect them to do so. The sooner people accept this reality the sooner the nation can find other people who would get this important task done.One only hopes that watching a video of Biti help the penny drop, we need people to open their eyes and minds, if we are ever to get out of this hell-on-earth we are stuck in! The transformation of MDC/CCC leaders into power-hungry thugs just like Zanu PF is a reality we must now deal with."The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which."- George Orwell, Animal Farm.