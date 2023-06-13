Zanu PF's to power will is burn Zimbabwe than let anyone else rule. CCC's will is do absolutely nothing, let everything burn

Latest News Editor's Choice


It is a historic fact that the MDC opposition sold out big time during the 2008 to 2013 GNU when the party failed to implement even one meaningful democratic reform designed to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. Ever since the GNU debacle MDC leaders have participated in flawed elections knowing fully well that Zanu PF was rigging the process and their participation would only give the regime legitimacy and thus perpetuating the dictatorship.

Still they have soldiered on and participated out of greed - Zanu PF was offering a few gravy train seats as bait and they found the bait irresistible.

CCC's failure to come up with party structure, a constitution and all the other basic requirement one would expect from a national party seeking to win public support has made CCC a totally  ineffective opposition party in these 2023 elections. In a recent interview with SABC, Professor Jonathan Moyo has dismiss CCC as an opaque party whose ethos of "strategic ambiguity" is the mother of chaos and confusion.

Still, CCC would win these 2023 elections hands down if the elections were free, fair and credible. The people are so desperate for change they would vote for a donkey if only to get rid of Mnangagwa!

Fortunately for Mnangagwa, he has carte blanche powers to rig these elections. Zanu PF is rigging these elections, this is obvious.

Nelson Chamisa and his MDC/CCC friends justified their participating in rigged elections claiming they have Winning In Rigged Elections Strategies (WIRES). Mass voter registration followed by mass voting has been their flagship strategy since the 2018 elections. The party set a target on registering six million voters for this 2023 elections.

As of 30 May 2022, ZEC reported that only 250 000 new voters had registered since 2018. Even if one assumed these were all CCC supporters, this would be 4% of their own 6 million target. Mass voter registration was dead in the water!

There is a sober and subdues atmosphere in Zimbabwe and among Zimbabweans wherever they are in the world. The euphoria that greeted the launch of CCC early this year has dissipated and fizzled out. The buzz that followed the launch was expected to grow and grow as the 2023 election campaign heated up.

So what happened? The people are finally waking up to the political reality that they are stuck with Zanu PF and CCC, for all their political posturing has all but resigned themselves to that.

Mnangagwa and his fellow Zanu PF cronies believe they have the divine right to rule Zimbabwe and the belief is so strong, profound and weird they would rather "burn down" the country than let anyone else rule!

"The ‘new' regime can be viewed from different angles, but the nub of it is this: there's a recognition that the economic fiasco of the last 20 years was suboptimal, but Emmerson Mnangagwa and his fellow travellers will burn the house down if they feel it necessary. Make no mistake, their will to power is every bit as intense as Mugabe's—as is their belief that they own the country's choicest fruits by right of conquest," wrote Stuart Doran in ASPI Strategist.

"There's no comprehending Zimbabwe without an appreciation of that mentality. Yet many fail to get it because they don't read the country's history. In 1979, at the height of the struggle against white rule, a diplomat who mixed frequently with Mugabe and other leaders of his party observed that ‘ZANU does not seem to attach much importance to the destruction caused by prolonged war'. They said they were content to see Zimbabwe ‘totally' demolished if that was the price to be paid for preventing others from ruling it. That attitude has not changed an iota, notwithstanding the passage of 40 years and Mugabe's departure. After all, the men who now rule wielded his hatchets for most of that period.

"That's a tough ask for the same group of individuals who have shredded the country since 1980—a fraternity that will continue to loot, will continue to be tetchy about the merest hint of dissent, and will continue to patently despise the notion that it requires the consent of the people to govern."

If it can be considered a plan, then MDC/CCC's plan is do nothing. The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders into power on the promise they would implement the democratic changes design to end the Zanu PF dictatorship. Nelson Chamisa, just like Morgan Tsvangirai before, is not going to implement even one token reform and thus challenge Zanu PF domination. He is quite contend fighting for the few gravy train seats, Zanu PF is obliged to give away for the sake of maintaining the facade of Zimbabwe as multi-party state, whilst he waits his turn to rule.

Since Zanu PF would rather burn down Zimbabwe than let anyone else rule, CCC is waiting for Zimbabwe to burn down - it is burning down alright. 43 years of gross mismanagement, rampant corruption and tyrannical rule have left the country is economic ruins and millions are living in abject poverty.

Still CCC continue to participate in flawed elections to give Zanu PF more time in power to burn down the country even more. They want to Zimbabwe completely burnt down!

Of course, if your plan is to sit and wait for the country to burn down, you do not need a functioning political party complete with party structures, a constitution, etc., etc. After all Morgan Tsvangirai had all those political party niceties and MDC accomplished nothing of not.  
 

The political atmosphere in Zimbabwe is subdued because a number of Zimbabweans now realise these 2023 elections are not going to deliver any change. The so-called CCC big win is just hot air. The penny has finally dropped that MDC/CCC are not fighting for reforms, free and fair elections and thus end the curse of rigged elections and bad governance - the very things they promised to do and what the people elected them to do.

If Zimbabweans still want an end to the Zanu PF dictatorship and an end to their own tragic suffering then they must search for the men and women willing to implement the reforms and end the madness of Zanu PF dictatorship. Because Zanu PF is burning the country down and would have the whole country in ruin than let anyone else rule!

Zanu PF does not have the divide right to rule the country much less burn it down. By participating in these flawed elections and giving the regime legitimacy we are, per se, perpetuating the dictatorship and our own suffering. This is insane!

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
