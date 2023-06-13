Opinion / Columnist
Corruption Czar wants to be Zimbabwe President
I am dismayed with the talk of Kasukuwere being even discussed as a potential Presidential contender in the August 2023 Zimbabwean elections. What disturbs me more is talk from even organizations like ZANU PF saying they are ready to battle it out with Kasukuwere. As usual, I always ask basic questions:
How is ZANU PF ready to compete with a supposed criminal who has a warrant of arrest over his head and is on the run?
Is Kasukuwere insinuating that running for the President's office absolves him of his crimes? Is running for office now the quickest way to subvert the Judiciary process?
How in the world will a country operate under a supposed criminal who found a backdoor to drop his crimes and ascend to the highest office in the country?
Why do politicians always take Zimbabweans for fools?
Source - Sam Wezhira
