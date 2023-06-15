Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Cowdray Park residents must reject Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | Views
IF there is a nation of people who can be easily taken for granted in the world, it is Zimbabwe.

At most government events that have to do with development, it's either President Emmerson Mnangagwa goes to launch the projects or officially open the buildings.

At other events such as political activities that government has interests in, ministers will do the officiating.

We have seen that during electioneering periods, it's usually the powerful who make their presence felt especially in areas where they do not stay.

A case in point is that of ministers who always absent themselves from Parliament business, but are pictured everyday in constituencies they will be contesting.

They even purchase residential properties in those areas so they are voted into Parliament.

A video has emerged where Members of Parliament Chalton Hwende and Temba Mliswa are seen asking the Speaker of the National Assembly why Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is not coming to the august House to answer questions on inflation and the runaway exchange rate.

The Speaker struggled to defend the absentee minister, who is holed up in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, where he is campaigning to land a parliamentary seat.

Mthuli has abandoned everybody in Zimbabwe, including those in Cowdray Park, who are finding it difficult to get by on a daily basis.

Mthuli, who holds a ministerial position, should not abdicate his duties as a government office bearer so that he campaigns for a seat in the National Assembly when the nation is burning and the economy in the doldrums.

Cowdray Park residents must do Zimbabwe a favour and punish Mthuli through the ballot box.

In fact, his purchasing of a house in Cowdray Park is just a smokescreen. I bet my bottom dollar he has never slept in it.

He should, at least, spend a night on the cold floor of his  house so that he has first-hand experience of what the ordinary person is going through.

Those who will vote for Mthuli will have sold out the struggle.

He has been on the hot seat since September 2018, but he has failed to put smiles on our faces.

We have long told Mthuli and his colleagues in Zanu-PF and government that the Zimdollar is continually losing value, but they are not taking any corrective measures.

We have hardworking Zimbabweans who are not being remunerated accordingly, thereby creating poverty in families.

In Binga, locals there are living in penury as a result of Zanu-PF and the ruling party has always failed to win the two constituencies in that part of the country.

Recently, Mnangagwa was there to canvass for votes, but I doubt his presence there will change the minds of the Binga folks.

I urge Cowdray Park residents to copy Binga locals and vote overwhelmingly against Zanu-PF.

In fact, all Zimbabweans should replicate the Binga voting pattern.

Let's give well-meaning candidates a chance. We cannot be dribbled everyday by the same people.

Five years ago, we were told things would improve, but where are we now?

If Zanu-PF cannot improve things, we should send it a similar message. We cannot afford another five years of misery at the hands of Zanu-PF.

Cowdray Park must teach Mthuli a lesson. Tell Mthuli to fix the economy nationally, not his vote-buying project which he may probably abandon soon after losing the elections.


Source - Newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa singles out Innscor pricing system

23 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabweans resort to comedy to cope with failing economy

42 mins ago | 62 Views

Britain's Catherine Hoey, Jonathan Oates, Chief Ndiweni, Haruzivishe in UK protest

42 mins ago | 78 Views

Newcastle United extends Zimbabwe starlet's contract ahead of 2023/24 season

43 mins ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwean teen swimming sensation Katai accepted to join Princeton University

44 mins ago | 13 Views

Cholera breaches 3000 cases mark

56 mins ago | 24 Views

Ferret Force busts car smuggling racket

60 mins ago | 130 Views

Land barons ride on Zanu-PF campaign

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Bulawayo buildings, elevators dangerous

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to introduce higher denomination banknotes

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Zesa, police joint operation nets transformer vandals

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Nomination fees divide Zimbabwe Parliament

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Stray lion wreaks havoc in Filabusi

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Resilience-building activities to improve Chiredzi communities' livelihoods

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zimdollar on the verge of complete rejection

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe needs to introspect on tobacco

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Kembo Mohadi slams propaganda cartels

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa govt reveals plan to rebury National heroes

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Shaka iLembe roadshow for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe pens US$81,2m NRZ wagons, locomotives deal

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cricket WC Qualifier launch

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Hwange Unit 8 hits first full capacity on trial

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licences to expire after 5 years

12 hrs ago | 4068 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa's widow dies

12 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Man stabs, kills rival

12 hrs ago | 569 Views

Bulawayo fire tender destroyed by fire

12 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Bogus cop accepts bribe, arrested

12 hrs ago | 670 Views

Moreblessing Ali will not be buried until Job Sikhala is released

17 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Wife killer hangs self

18 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Artisanal miner threatens to kill colleague

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

English Premier League 23/24 fixtures out

21 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Kadewere linked with move to French side Montpellier

24 hrs ago | 579 Views

'Biti should be retained in parliament in the 'national interest'

15 Jun 2023 at 08:54hrs | 2617 Views

BCC to seal off illegal pick-up points

15 Jun 2023 at 07:40hrs | 1330 Views

Bulawayo motorists ignore parking boycott

15 Jun 2023 at 07:40hrs | 949 Views

Incomplete Luveve Road riles councillors

15 Jun 2023 at 07:39hrs | 613 Views

NHS nurse fined £10,000 for breaking Covid travel rules after Zimbabwe visit

15 Jun 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1591 Views

Zimbabwe blows US$125,4 million in diesel, petrol imports in just a month

15 Jun 2023 at 07:38hrs | 783 Views

Rusty Markham says he is 'sick and tired' of racism from CCC and Zanu-PF

15 Jun 2023 at 06:57hrs | 1899 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr slaps friend's relative for urinating on his car

15 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1500 Views

Komichi announces splinter MDC group

15 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 3075 Views

Commotion in Zimbabwe Parliament

15 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1818 Views

Mnangagwa holds key to credible elections

15 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 632 Views

Parliament turns heat on Mthuli Ncube

15 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 1368 Views

Outcry over ECD poor funding in Zimbabwe

15 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 117 Views

Chitungwiza residents resort to bucket toilet system

15 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 347 Views

Chiefs receive 5% Zimplats shares

15 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 366 Views

Dollarisation key at this juncture

15 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 495 Views

Court quashes Chief Nemamwa appointment

15 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 433 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days