Cowdray Park residents must reject Mthuli Ncube

IF there is a nation of people who can be easily taken for granted in the world, it is Zimbabwe.At most government events that have to do with development, it's either President Emmerson Mnangagwa goes to launch the projects or officially open the buildings.At other events such as political activities that government has interests in, ministers will do the officiating.We have seen that during electioneering periods, it's usually the powerful who make their presence felt especially in areas where they do not stay.A case in point is that of ministers who always absent themselves from Parliament business, but are pictured everyday in constituencies they will be contesting.They even purchase residential properties in those areas so they are voted into Parliament.A video has emerged where Members of Parliament Chalton Hwende and Temba Mliswa are seen asking the Speaker of the National Assembly why Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is not coming to the august House to answer questions on inflation and the runaway exchange rate.The Speaker struggled to defend the absentee minister, who is holed up in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, where he is campaigning to land a parliamentary seat.Mthuli has abandoned everybody in Zimbabwe, including those in Cowdray Park, who are finding it difficult to get by on a daily basis.Mthuli, who holds a ministerial position, should not abdicate his duties as a government office bearer so that he campaigns for a seat in the National Assembly when the nation is burning and the economy in the doldrums.Cowdray Park residents must do Zimbabwe a favour and punish Mthuli through the ballot box.In fact, his purchasing of a house in Cowdray Park is just a smokescreen. I bet my bottom dollar he has never slept in it.He should, at least, spend a night on the cold floor of his house so that he has first-hand experience of what the ordinary person is going through.Those who will vote for Mthuli will have sold out the struggle.He has been on the hot seat since September 2018, but he has failed to put smiles on our faces.We have long told Mthuli and his colleagues in Zanu-PF and government that the Zimdollar is continually losing value, but they are not taking any corrective measures.We have hardworking Zimbabweans who are not being remunerated accordingly, thereby creating poverty in families.In Binga, locals there are living in penury as a result of Zanu-PF and the ruling party has always failed to win the two constituencies in that part of the country.Recently, Mnangagwa was there to canvass for votes, but I doubt his presence there will change the minds of the Binga folks.I urge Cowdray Park residents to copy Binga locals and vote overwhelmingly against Zanu-PF.In fact, all Zimbabweans should replicate the Binga voting pattern.Let's give well-meaning candidates a chance. We cannot be dribbled everyday by the same people.Five years ago, we were told things would improve, but where are we now?If Zanu-PF cannot improve things, we should send it a similar message. We cannot afford another five years of misery at the hands of Zanu-PF.Cowdray Park must teach Mthuli a lesson. Tell Mthuli to fix the economy nationally, not his vote-buying project which he may probably abandon soon after losing the elections.