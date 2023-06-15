Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimdollar on the verge of complete rejection

1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe dollar, which was reintroduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in 2019, is on the verge of collapse and complete market rejection.

The local unit is incessantly plummeting against the United States dollar in both forex exchange markets — official and parallel.

In May 2023 alone, the Zimdollar lost almost 40% on the parallel market from an average of US$1:$2 200 in April to US$1:$3 600 (range: $3 200 to $4 000).

Year-to-date, it is down by a staggering 75%, which is slightly lower than a 77% decline registered in entire 2022.

On the official interbank market, the Zimdollar lost 59% of its value to close May 2023 at US$1:$2 577,07, thus, giving a parallel market premium value of 40%.

Granular analysis further shows that the Zimdollar has officially erased 73% of its value in the first five months of 2023 relative to an 84% decline that was realised in the preceding whole year.

The foregoing numbers are highlighting that the Zimdollar is  struggling to perform the store of value function.

As such, economic agents are relentlessly substituting the Zimdollar — flight to safety to preserve earnings value.

Largely driving the incessant Zimdollar decline is the excess liquidity in the economy that was created by the central bank paying for forex ceded by tobacco farmers and exporters.

Treasury is also to blame for the ensuing economic chaos since it is failing to curtail mounting fiscal spending pressures.

It is funding ongoing infrastructural projects, supporting agriculture, cushioning civil servants, and resourcing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to conduct this year's harmonised elections slated for August 23.

Starting on June 1, 2023, Treasury will assume all RBZ foreign obligations and undertake payments for all forex ceded by exporters.

All this will contribute to excessive money supply circulating in the economy.

In the end, the increased Zimdollar liquidity amid adverse expectations and high economic uncertainties posed by this year's elections risk a total collapse and market rejection of the local currency.

However, if there is adequate political will to allow Treasury to fully implement some of its recent policy proposals like the promotion of Zimdollar use, sterilisation of excess liquidity, and monetary policy tightening by RBZ, ongoing Zimdollar depreciation against the US dollar will likely moderate and help contain inflation.

Be that as it may, the pending elections are likely promoting opportunistic political business cycles — volatile changes in fiscal spending and taxation which worsens macroeconomic volatility.


Source - Newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa singles out Innscor pricing system

23 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabweans resort to comedy to cope with failing economy

42 mins ago | 62 Views

Britain's Catherine Hoey, Jonathan Oates, Chief Ndiweni, Haruzivishe in UK protest

42 mins ago | 78 Views

Newcastle United extends Zimbabwe starlet's contract ahead of 2023/24 season

43 mins ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwean teen swimming sensation Katai accepted to join Princeton University

44 mins ago | 13 Views

Cholera breaches 3000 cases mark

56 mins ago | 24 Views

Ferret Force busts car smuggling racket

60 mins ago | 130 Views

Land barons ride on Zanu-PF campaign

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Bulawayo buildings, elevators dangerous

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to introduce higher denomination banknotes

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Zesa, police joint operation nets transformer vandals

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Nomination fees divide Zimbabwe Parliament

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Stray lion wreaks havoc in Filabusi

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Resilience-building activities to improve Chiredzi communities' livelihoods

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Cowdray Park residents must reject Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe needs to introspect on tobacco

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Kembo Mohadi slams propaganda cartels

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa govt reveals plan to rebury National heroes

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Shaka iLembe roadshow for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe pens US$81,2m NRZ wagons, locomotives deal

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cricket WC Qualifier launch

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Hwange Unit 8 hits first full capacity on trial

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licences to expire after 5 years

12 hrs ago | 4070 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa's widow dies

12 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Man stabs, kills rival

12 hrs ago | 569 Views

Bulawayo fire tender destroyed by fire

12 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Bogus cop accepts bribe, arrested

12 hrs ago | 670 Views

Moreblessing Ali will not be buried until Job Sikhala is released

17 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Wife killer hangs self

18 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Artisanal miner threatens to kill colleague

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

English Premier League 23/24 fixtures out

21 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Kadewere linked with move to French side Montpellier

24 hrs ago | 579 Views

'Biti should be retained in parliament in the 'national interest'

15 Jun 2023 at 08:54hrs | 2617 Views

BCC to seal off illegal pick-up points

15 Jun 2023 at 07:40hrs | 1330 Views

Bulawayo motorists ignore parking boycott

15 Jun 2023 at 07:40hrs | 949 Views

Incomplete Luveve Road riles councillors

15 Jun 2023 at 07:39hrs | 613 Views

NHS nurse fined £10,000 for breaking Covid travel rules after Zimbabwe visit

15 Jun 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1591 Views

Zimbabwe blows US$125,4 million in diesel, petrol imports in just a month

15 Jun 2023 at 07:38hrs | 783 Views

Rusty Markham says he is 'sick and tired' of racism from CCC and Zanu-PF

15 Jun 2023 at 06:57hrs | 1899 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr slaps friend's relative for urinating on his car

15 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1500 Views

Komichi announces splinter MDC group

15 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 3075 Views

Commotion in Zimbabwe Parliament

15 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1818 Views

Mnangagwa holds key to credible elections

15 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 632 Views

Parliament turns heat on Mthuli Ncube

15 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 1368 Views

Outcry over ECD poor funding in Zimbabwe

15 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 117 Views

Chitungwiza residents resort to bucket toilet system

15 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 347 Views

Chiefs receive 5% Zimplats shares

15 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 366 Views

Dollarisation key at this juncture

15 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 495 Views

Court quashes Chief Nemamwa appointment

15 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 433 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days