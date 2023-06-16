What happened to the revolutionary spirit in today's Zimbabwe youths?

Opinion / Columnist

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +26782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: http://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/



For a very long time, whenever I see the world-famous picture of the lifeless Hector Pieterson, being carried by a crying fellow schoolmate, my heart bleeds.It reminds me of the fearless revolutionary spirit of the youth of the 1960s and 70s - who never thought twice about standing up for their rights - regardless of the obvious brutal response expected from the apartheid South Africa regime.Similar bravery was exhibited by our own youth right here in Zimbabwe - most of whom from the rural areas, took up arms to courageously confronted the colonial establishment - in their fight against racial segregation and subjugation.As much as it is an undeniable fact that there were those who were forced or abducted (at gunpoint) to join the liberation struggle - nonetheless, it is quite inspirational that children as young as 15 or 16 years old voluntarily crossed the borders to take up arms against the colonial regime.As to be expected, quiet a significant number of them lost their lives in the process.Yet, in all this, they never quivered or relented - as they continued the struggle against oppressive governments, which rode roughshod over the rights and dignity of the majority.As much as independence from colonial rule in Zimbabwe, and democracy in South Africa, were finally achieved in 1980 and 1994 respectively - not long after, the new leaders swiftly reverted to the repressive policies of the former colonizers.This is more glaring in Zimbabwe, where the ZANU PF regime has becomes worse than those whom they had fought during the colonial era.Never in the country's history has there been so much suffering and poverty - whilst at the same time, those who dare complain, much less reject the ruling establishment, are savagely clamped down upon, with vile ruthlessness.No one can deny that, never in Zimbabwe's recorded history has half the population been classified as living in extreme poverty (on less than US$1.90 a day), as three quarters earning below the poverty datum line (which is reportedly fast approaching the ZW$2 million a month for a small family).In all this, there is one question which keeps bothering me, and persistently gnawing my mind.What ever happened to the fearless revolutionary spirit in today's generation of children?To where did it disappear?Are we seriously to conclude that it died with the liberation struggle of the 1960s and 70s?Why are our youth today merely docile as their futures are wantonly destroyed right in front of their eyes - as opportunities that were once available to their patents are cruelly stolen away by the ruling elite?Surely, are our youth content and at peace with being reduced to drug-absorbed street vendors, prostitutes, illegal artisanal gold miners, or thieves?Are they happy and satisfied spending years at university, only to sell mobile airtime vouchers and sweets, or duped into believing that trading second-hand clothes on the streets will somehow lead them into financial prosperity?These questions have been bugging me, especially this morning, as I watched South African youth - who are also facing a similar predicament - commemorate 16th June Youth Day.This is in remembrance of the Soweto Uprising - whereby, high school pupils, who were protesting an oppressive education system and apartheid laws - were barbarically gunned down by state security forces.These intrepid boys and girls were met with a volley of fatal bullets - with many killed right there on the streets - leading to international outrage over South Africa's racist policies.What captured the global attention was the world-famous picture of Hector Pieterson's lifeless body, lying in the arms of a running crying classmate.Such valiant actions, by what many would have regarded as mere children, is what moved the South African liberation struggle to a whole new level.In fact, it is widely acknowledged that these actions by the Soweto youth, and the subsequent heinous response by state security agents, was what triggered the road to democracy in 1994.That is why this day is still recognized as Youth Day.The brutality did not dampen or extinguish the revolutionary spirit - but rather, ignited a previously hidden determination to fight for justice and the majority's right.It is clear these young people did not perceive life in a simplistic and shallow manner.They did not regard issues of courtship/dating, as well as following the latest fashion trends, music and movies as the Alpha and Omega of life.They did merely moan and whine about the lack of opportunities - while drowning themselves in alcohol and drugs - as if that would magically improve their pathetic livelihoods.In fact, they were quick to learn that, if they genuinely desired a better life - freeing themselves from the shackles imposed by those in power - then they needed to bravely stand up for themselves.Let us remember that these youth did not set out to embark on an orgy of violence - but simply decided that enough was enough, and that it was time they resisted the relentless onslaught on their fundamental rights.What they participated in were peaceful demonstrations to air their dissent and disgruntlement - which were, however, met with obviously disproportionate ruthlessness and barbarity.The lesson in all this - which mobilized global outrage and involvement - was that, in spite of the violent response by the political establishment, these youth were undeterred and unflinching.They understood that, freedom is never given by the oppressor on a silver platter - and that, there was always a price to pay.This is a fact that today's youth do not appear to appreciate.There is never any justification for violence in standing up for one's rights - but there is definitely a need to stand firm and strong, even in the face of a brutal oppressor.What is truly tragic is how today's youth have now been indoctrinated to believe that their rights are solely limited to standing against child labour and marriages, as well as demanding access to sanitary wear.Granted, these are very fundamental rights - whose import can not, and should never, be trivialized - but there is definitely more to what they deserve, for which they should be standing up.Our youth have witnessed how they have been subjected do a degrading and inhuman livelihood - whilst a small clique in power (led by a octogenarian) enjoy lavish lifestyles.Should their own futures - callously ruined through the plunder of our national resources by the ruling elite - not be at the top of today's young people's priority list?Are they not concerned that they will never acquire or attain the same standards of livelihood as their parents - who were able to achieve much, despite a lower level of education?Why are they not enraged that children of those in power are able to attend some of the most expensive and best-equipped schools in the land or overseas?Yet, they themselves are forced to learn without adequate material, and lacking even basic science and technology facilities.Does it not bother our youth that only children of those in power, or aligned to them, have opportunities lined up for them - but, millions are forced to accept crumbs and a life of mediocrity?Patience is indeed a virtue - however, this is very different from foolishness.Sitting back and hoping that somehow, by some magic wand, their livelihoods will improve - is the greatest form of foolishness.What is needed is a rekindling and rejuvenation of the sprit of our yesteryear youth.They refused to blindly and sheepishly accept that suffering and poverty was their fate.They had to take a firm stand against their oppressors and tormentors - who had authored their misery and hopelessness.We now need a thinking youth - who can fully understand why he or she is trapped in a cycle of poverty and suffering.The only hope that they have is to take their heads out of the cloud of deception they currently exist in, and realize the gravity of the situation this country is under.Nonetheless, real change can never come through one act of bravery, but now is the time to spread this spirit to all our youth.Just as in the apartheid days, those Soweto students were not inculcated this spirit by their government - as that would have been downright insane, for the oppressor to teach the oppressed to wake up and rise up.Today's youth need to leave their own indelible mark in the country's history - as having also stood their ground against a repressive kleptomaniac regime - that sought to destroy their futures.The struggle for positive peaceful and democratic change in Zimbabwe should not be - and can never be - relegated to political and civic society leaders alone,It should be a deliberate concerted effort by every peace-loving, prosperity-aspiring, forward-thinking, and development-oriented member of this country.There is no one who does not have a pivotal role to play.Each one of us - young or old, teacher or student, worker or unemployed, employer or employee, man or woman, educated or uneducated, leader of an organization or ordinary citizen - is a crucial part of the whole body of peaceful resistance and change.As failure to do so, would be a failure on us all as the people of Zimbabwe.