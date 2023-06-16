Testing HIV negative when on HIV medication, what's happening?

Opinion / Columnist

Explanation:

HIV tests especially self-tests (blood or oral) occasionally give false-negative result in people living with HIV who are taking HIV treatment.Someone on HIV medication may have a very low number of HIV antibodies(soldiers produced by the body to fight HIV infection). Since the tests look for these antibodies, an HIV-positive person taking HIV medication can get a false negative HIV test result. This does not mean that HIV has been cured or removed from the body. However it means you are doing well on medication. So keep taking medication well.The World Health Organization recommends that people living with HIV on HIV medication refrain from performing self-tests due to the risk of obtaining false-negative results