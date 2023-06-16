Mnangagwa did Me A Huge Favor

Opinion / Columnist

He woke me up from my fantasy. He proved to me once and for all that voting for an intelligent president does nothing to stop paid-for politicians funneling all our tax money to their business cronies. Both political parties are out to suck us dry! Election campaigns are a fake "reality" television show. The contestants are going to do and say whatever it takes to get their show picked up for the next season. Who do you think writes the script? The voters are not even the point: it is all about the sponsors! If you think who the candidate is matters in this game, you are probably a big fan of professional wrestling. There too, the thrill is booing the bad guys and cheering for your hero dude. Your guy fights as dirty as the other guy, but you can tell which one to cheer for because the costumes and the trash talk push your buttons. Watch it, buy the beverages or whatever other crap they are advertising, and the show will be back in the next season.The same thing goes for politics. We are supposed to pick a side and blindly support our team, even if they're selling us out to the highest bidder. But I digress. Back to Mnangagwa. The man who claims he brought "new dispensation" to Zimbabwe seems to have missed the memo on the definition of the word "new". Because everything he's done in office thus far is the same old song and dance routine we Zimbabweans know oh so well. In fact, Mnangagwa is a perfect example of how little voting matters. He was handpicked by his predecessor Robert Mugabe to be his successor. Yes, you read that right. The same Mugabe who was responsible for the destruction of our economy and the abuse of our human rights. Mugabe created the monster that is Mnangagwa, and yet people, including my younger self thought he would be the solution to our problems. Talk about a case of the blind leading the blind. And what has Mnangagwa done since taking office? Not much, other than spouting empty slogans and making grand promises that he has no intention of keeping. So, what's the deal with Mnangagwa? Is he a well-meaning president who is just doing his best in a tough situation? Or is he a corrupt politician who is continuing in the footsteps of his predecessor Mugabe? The answer, of course, is both. Mnangagwa is a product of the same corrupt system that has ruled Zimbabwe for decades. He may talk the talk of reform and change, but his actions speak louder than his words. And yet, I have to admit that Mnangagwa has done me a huge favor. He's woken me up to the reality that voting for the lesser of two evils is still voting for evil. That our system is broken, and that real change will only come when we stop playing the game and demand a new one. So, thanks, Mnangagwa. You've shown me that we need to do better. And for that, I'm grateful.The truth is, Zimbabwe is still suffering from the same issues that we have been facing for years. The unemployment rate is incredibly high, the economy is struggling, and basic necessities like food and healthcare are out of reach for many of our citizens. And yet, Mnangagwa seems more interested in consolidating his own power than in making any real change. It's not surprising, really. Mnangagwa has a long history in Zimbabwean politics, starting in the early days of our independence from British colonial rule. He was a key figure in the ruling party ZANU-PF, and he played a significant role in the brutal crackdown against opposition forces in the 1980s. Many of us thought that Mnangagwa had changed, that he had seen the error of his ways and was ready to work for the good of our country: you know, that whole villain redemption plot twist. But it seems that power corrupts all who hold it for too long. Mnangagwa has become just another politician, more interested in his own wealth and status than in the well-being of Zimbabweans.He has made some attempts at reform in areas such as Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment, but these changes have not addressed the root causes of our nation's problems. One of the biggest issues that Zimbabweans face is corruption. It seems that every level of government is infected with it, from local councilors to high-ranking officials. Mnangagwa promised to fight corruption when he took office, but his efforts have been half-hearted at best. He has made some high-profile arrests, such as that of former Minister of Finance, but these moves have been seen by many as more about consolidating his own power than about cleaning up the government. There is also the issue of human rights. Zimbabwe has a long history of abuses against its citizens, from the Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s to the recent crackdown against opposition figures and protesters.Mnangagwa has made some progress in this area, such as releasing political prisoners and allowing opposition figures back into the country. But there is still much work to be done to ensure that all Zimbabweans are treated fairly and with dignity. Another major issue facing Zimbabwe is the economy. Our currency is virtually worthless, and basic necessities like food and healthcare are often out of reach for many people. Mnangagwa has promised to bring in foreign investment and to work towards economic growth, but so far, his efforts have fallen short. It is difficult to see how Zimbabwe can move forward without a comprehensive plan to address its economic problems. So where does all of this leave us as Zimbabweans? It can be disheartening to see how little progress has been made in the years since we gained our independence. It can be tempting to give up hope and to resign ourselves to a future of poverty and corruption. But we must remember that we have the power to effect change. We must hold our leaders accountable for their actions, and we must demand real reform and progress. One way to do this is through political engagement.Zimbabweans showed their strength and determination during the 2018 elections, when many people turned out to vote despite the challenges and risks involved. We must continue to exercise our right to vote and to hold our elected officials accountable for their actions. We must also continue to demand justice and equality for all Zimbabweans, regardless of political affiliation or social status. It's not going to be easy. The road ahead is long and difficult, and there will be setbacks along the way. But we must remember that we are fighting for a better future for ourselves and for our children. We must not lose hope or give up our determination to make Zimbabwe the country we know it can be. If we work together and stay committed to our cause, we can create a future that is truly "new" - one that is just, equitable, and prosperous for all.

Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo | Writer, Blogger, Poet and Researcher