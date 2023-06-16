Corrupt CID officer-in-charge transferred

Opinion / Columnist

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer in charge Mvurwi Shakeman Dzongera has been transferred with immediate effect.Dzongera who was famous for fleecing the business community and demanding sex from his juniors has been transferred to Bindura.There is jubilation in Mvurwi since the oppressor is leaving.Dzongera will be replaced by Foster Nyahanana who was Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) officer in Charge Guruve.Sources at Mvurwi police station said Dzongera is going to join Criminal Intelligence Unit."We are happy that Dzongera is gone he was not flexible and very corrupt there so as junior officers we welcome Nyahanana because he is a down-to-earth guy," the source said.In July 2021 Dzongera hit the headlines after he allegedly pocketed US$2000 corruptly to release a truck that was nabbed at a roadblock.