Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Dashcam gives away armed robbers

40 mins ago | Views
LUCK ran out on two armed robbers after the dashboard camera of a car belonging to someone they had robbed captured their images.

The duo was yesterday sentenced to 10 years in prison each by Harare magistrate Clever Tsikwa after they were convicted of breaking into a house where they stole a car battery and other valuables.

Tsikwa, however, suspended two years and the men, Joseph Phiri (44) and Clever Mununudzi Nengomasha (50), will now serve eight years each.

According to Tsikwa, armed robbery cases are on the increase and people now fear for their lives and properties.

"They are not sure when they will be attacked. Armed robbery exposes a person's selfishness. The starting point is to understand that armed robbery is a serious offence. It usually involves premeditation. The starting point of armed robbery would be 12 years in prison," Tsikwa said.

"However, the court takes into account that they are first-time offenders and the complainant was not injured, therefore, the accused are sentenced as follows; each 10 years in prison, of which two years are suspended on conditions that they do not commit a similar offence."

Allegations are that on February 2 last year, the complainant woke up and unlocked his kitchen door, but was suddenly confronted by the robbers wearing balaclavas and wielding an unidentified pistol.

The duo instructed him to comply with their demands before force-marching him to his bedroom, where they tied his hands and legs using a skipping rope.

The complainant was also covered with a blanket.

He was robbed of US$3 000 which was in his car, a smart watch, a phone and US$50 cash he had in his pocket. The robbers also stole a safe which was, however, empty.

They also took his rifle and some ammunition before trying to steal a parked Nissan Hardbody which is fitted with a dashboard camera.

The court also heard that the robbers failed to steal the vehicle after its anti-hijack was activated. They then ripped off its battery and disappeared with it.

The robbers were, however captured on the vehicle's dashboard camera and the complainant's gardener identified one of the robbers.

The robbers were arrested on March 6 last year.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Dashcam, #Armed, #Robbery

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Luton target Nakamba signature

39 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in SA driving a stolen truck

40 mins ago | 93 Views

The day Zanu-PF stole the election

41 mins ago | 75 Views

Zec to blame for electoral disputes

42 mins ago | 16 Views

Kariba: Zimbabwe's dormant tourism jewel

42 mins ago | 21 Views

Prices, currency manipulation is corruption, says Zacc

42 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe's female politicians moan over cyber-bullying

43 mins ago | 12 Views

Shaka Zulu is back in pop culture

43 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe retailers ban in-store pictures

44 mins ago | 31 Views

Kasukuwere running against time to shake off 'violent' tag

44 mins ago | 75 Views

Corrupt CID officer-in-charge transferred

44 mins ago | 46 Views

Tourists flock to Kariba for the famous bream

44 mins ago | 30 Views

Metallon to take over Redwing Mine

45 mins ago | 17 Views

Mystery death in Emganwini leaves community shaken

45 mins ago | 36 Views

ZRP calls for recruits

46 mins ago | 19 Views

Bosso auditors quit amid threats, tensions

46 mins ago | 19 Views

Wife finds husband's body hanging on gate

46 mins ago | 36 Views

How Bulawayo's suburbs pay homage to Ndebele Kingdom's legacy

47 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe takes cricket centre stage

47 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa launches ICC World Cup Qualifier

47 mins ago | 9 Views

Beitbridge Border Post automation a game-changer, says Mthuli Ncube

47 mins ago | 15 Views

ZACC targets estate agents, exchange rate manipulators

48 mins ago | 15 Views

Ashok Leyland keen on Zimbabwe market

49 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe: Chekhov's middle age monks

49 mins ago | 7 Views

ToThe Zimbabwe Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa did Me A Huge Favor

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Mr. President, you can't make the nation suffer simply because of your ego!

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Testing HIV negative when on HIV medication, what's happening?

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

'Biti must remain MP, it's in national interest' argue Zamchiya. Surely, not just to 'legitimise sham elections!'

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

What happened to the revolutionary spirit in today's Zimbabwe youths?

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

23 August 2023: Our chance to make a difference?

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Drug addict jumps to his death

11 hrs ago | 713 Views

Chamisa finalising candidate list

15 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Ostallos Siziba takes a swipe at Jonathan Moyo

15 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Zimbabwe ready to shake off global 'bad press'

15 hrs ago | 383 Views

SADC countries except South Africa scrap roaming charges

15 hrs ago | 802 Views

Russian delivers nuclear weapons to Belarus

15 hrs ago | 720 Views

Mnangagwa orders central bank to stop foreign currency borrowing

17 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Bruce Kangwa open to Bosso return

17 hrs ago | 274 Views

Acting Gweru Town Clerk acquitted

19 hrs ago | 349 Views

Who wants to challenge the strong man?

19 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zanu-PF chairperson, cop cleared of rape

19 hrs ago | 318 Views

Bogus cop arrested in Harare

19 hrs ago | 264 Views

Ben Mucheche dies

19 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Losers imposed as winners

20 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Zisco set to start mining operations

23 hrs ago | 668 Views

Mwonzora reveals why he threatened to kill ex-employee

24 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mnangagwa singles out Innscor pricing system

16 Jun 2023 at 08:37hrs | 2127 Views

Zimbabweans resort to comedy to cope with failing economy

16 Jun 2023 at 08:19hrs | 583 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days