Three appear in court for Illegal Gold Mining

Three illegal gold miners appeared at Concession magistrates courts on Saturday on charges of prospecting for gold without a license at Manzou farm in Mazowe.

The three, Artwell Chaitezwi (30), Jeremiah Mdlalambi (33) and Clive Gosha (24) appeared before magistrate Joshua NembawareThey were remanded in custody to tomorrow.The state alleged on June 16 information was received at ZRP Mazowe to the effect that they were accused persons carrying out illegal mining activities at Manzou area near Mazowe Dam."ZRP Mazowe details reacted to the information where upon arrival at the scene, accused number one and two were seen in pits at about 3 metres in depth digging gold ore using chisels whereas accused three was loading the extracted gold ore in sacks," read the court documents.The state was represented by Ms Precious Khanye.