Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

CCC's candidate selection in Harare East rigged in advance

3 hrs ago | Views
I have noted your insult @DavidColtart. 



You are either paranoid by default or you think you guys are by definition untouchables by virtue of the colour of your skin, hence you reflexively pull the race card whenever blacks challenge your politics.

Learn to look before you leap.

Otherwise, if you cannot stand the heat, just get out of the kitchen.

Your friend Hon Allan 'Rusty' Markham - a 1982 graduate of Gwebi Agricultural College, an enterprising peri-urban farmer and a former Harare councillor who used his City Hall stint between 2013 and 2018 to empower himself – has vested agribusiness, advisory services and land development commercial interests in Harare's peri-urban areas, including in Harare East and Harare North, where, as a matter of fact, he is indeed a BOSS to many hand-to-mouth labourers whom he employs and underpays.

It would be a daunting task and a tall order to separate Hon Markham's commercial interests from his politics in Harare.

Previously, voters in Harare East's Ward 9 overwhelmingly supported Hon Tendai Biti, the current Member of Parliament for the area. But following the recent 2023 delimitation exercise which came up with new electoral boundaries for wards and constituencies, Harare East constituency now consists of Ward 9 which was part of the pre-delimitation Harare East, and Ward 18 which was part of the pre-delimitation Harare North, whose current Member of Parliament is Hon Markham.

So, the new electoral boundaries for Harare East constituency are made of Harare's wards 9 and 18.

Now, the nub of the issue is this.

In his underhanded campaign to be selected as CCC's candidate for Harare East with its new electoral boundaries, Hon Markham used dirty tactics, name-dropping and influence peddling, including threatening to dismiss the desperate labourers he employs in Ward 9, if they did not ditch Hon Biti and vote for him.

Against this backdrop, it was diabolic for Hon Markham to conspire with the powers that be in CCC to conduct a selection process under which selectors or voters – many of them Hon Markham's labourers – were required to queue behind the same Hon Markham, their BOSS. as their 'preferred' parliamentary candidate for Harare East.

It's a fact that Hon Markham employs cheap labour in Harare East, and elsewhere around Harare. And it's a fact that the labourers he employs in Harare East were coerced to vote for him by queuing behind him, their BOSS, and the explanation for this does not require the interpretive skills of a rocket scientist.

Only a scoundrel would take this no-brainer explanation as racism against Hon Markham, the scheming politician.

A candidate selection process for a general election must not only be fair, it must also be seen to be fair.

It is outrageous that CCC – which has claimed that its candidate selection process is "most innovative and most democratic" – was conducted on the basis of the discredited "queue behind your candidate" voting system or "Bereka Mwana", as it was called when it was controversially used by Zanu-PF before it was discarded ages ago.

There's absolutely nothing innovative or democratic about voting by queuing behind a candidate.

Quite the contrary, that voting method is primitive and crude, that's why it has been replaced by the secret vote or secret ballot in all modern and innovative democratic voting processes.

What made the bad "vote by queuing behind your candidate" in CCC's selection process in Harare East worse, is that Hon Markham was shamelessly and unfairly given the advantage of having his labourers queue behind him, their BOSS, thereby turning the whole process into a self-evident charade and a monumental circus to achieve what was manifestly a predetermined outcome with the following numbers that lacked credibility:

Hon Rusty Markham
Ward 9: 228
Ward 18: 164
Total: 392

Hon Tendai Biti
Ward 9: 254
Ward 18: 84
Total:  338

Like elsewhere around the country, CCC's much-touted candidate selection process did not advertise itself well in Harare East, where the selection outcome was clearly rigged in advance.

In the circumstances, the widely circulated picture of Hon Markham's labourers cum voters standing behind him, as their BOSS, in CCC's "vote by queuing behind your candidate" selection process in Harare East cut a terrible optic, and there are no two ways about that Hon, say what you want to say, but the image speaks for itself and what it says to any thinking and rational person is awful and disgraceful!

Source - Twitter
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

BREAKING: Kasukuwere announces Independent candidacy for 2023 Presidential Elections

20 mins ago | 206 Views

Analysis: Tendai Biti is down - but not necessarily out

1 hr ago | 409 Views

Youth conscientization critical in liberating Zimbabwe!

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

ANC vows 'to stop SA degenerating into a failed state' but has 'comprehensive plans' for Zimbabwe to remain a failed state

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

American is paying billions to Russia's nuclear agency while the two countries are in conflict over the war in Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Primary school pupil survives kidnapping incident

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Chamisa hangs on to final list of candidates

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

Bulawayo bound bus overturns in SA

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe launches expiring driver's licence disc

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

USA-based Zimbabwean star to put Afro-pop on the map

9 hrs ago | 179 Views

'Zanu-PF is pursuing our candidates,' says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 1463 Views

'Green Bombers' threaten to beat up 'unpatriotic' CIO, police officers

9 hrs ago | 1766 Views

'Prepare for Chamisa victory,' says Siziba

9 hrs ago | 1277 Views

CCC candidates selection latest

9 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Mnangagwa begs for church votes

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

Cholera hits wedding guests in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 708 Views

Mhona in driver's licence scam

9 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Ngarivhume's Transform Zimbabwe rallies behind Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Threats against teachers show that Zanu-PF is biggest obstacle to free, fair polls

9 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa fingered in Harare City Council recruitment storm

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

Ama2K turn up 4ED

9 hrs ago | 419 Views

New city for 30 000 residents on the cards in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Machaya acquitted

9 hrs ago | 451 Views

PPC grim warning for Zimbabwe operations

9 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zanu-PF names candidates for Matebeleland North provincial council

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

Doctors and Nurses 4ED treat residents in New Lobengula

9 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe consumer demand remains firm despite currency depreciation

9 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bongani Mafu praises Knox Mutizwa

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe detractors target Chinese investors

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa was desperate to see the back of Tendai Biti?

9 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Nyamuzihwa Mucheche declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Dealer loses gold, cash to robbers

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe tourist arrivals jump 108% in Q1

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZEC invites nominations for women, youth quota

9 hrs ago | 94 Views

China takes next step in currency globalisation

9 hrs ago | 240 Views

Jabulani Sibanda likens opposition to the devil

9 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa claims economic sabotage by 'detractors'

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa tainted and haunted by unfulfilled 2018 promises

24 hrs ago | 1171 Views

'Establishment of haphazard shopping malls must stop'

24 hrs ago | 842 Views

Tshwane residents to embark on week-long protest against immigration

24 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Comprehensive win for Zimbabwe cricket team

24 hrs ago | 651 Views

Biti's defeat sends shock waves within CCC

18 Jun 2023 at 15:25hrs | 4741 Views

Chamisa'S CCC selection process has been tricky and could cause turbulence

18 Jun 2023 at 15:18hrs | 1559 Views

Mnangagwa's cost-of-living nightmare terribly deepens

18 Jun 2023 at 15:15hrs | 2117 Views

Lithium war erupts in Zimbabwe

18 Jun 2023 at 15:15hrs | 1979 Views

Three appear in court for Illegal Gold Mining

18 Jun 2023 at 13:41hrs | 193 Views

Call for election boycott over hefty nomination fees

18 Jun 2023 at 09:09hrs | 691 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign trail to Anglican Church

18 Jun 2023 at 09:00hrs | 441 Views

West Bromwich Albion target Nakamba after Luton Town heroics

18 Jun 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1345 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days