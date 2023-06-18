ANC vows 'to stop SA degenerating into a failed state' but has 'comprehensive plans' for Zimbabwe to remain a failed state

Opinion / Columnist

When ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbulula was asked by Stephen Sackur on BBC HardTalk on 23 May 2023, whether the ANC government was disappointed with the sorry economic state in the country. His answer was a defensive denial and yet insightful. fooled no one."South Africa is undergoing challenges like many other countries. But to put us in the category of failed state, is an exaggeration."If certain things are not resolved, we will become a failed state." He admitted."In the 30 years we have connected our people to the grid. We have guaranteed and given our people social security. We given our people decent housing. We have faulted on electricity, which is load shedding; a single demand for our people and our economy. And are going to solve it."Undone the misrule of 300 years, in 30 years we have done so much! And yet we are defined by one single issue. We will defeat that issue. As African National Congress we are determined to ensure that load shedding is something of the past. It does not erode everything good we have done."Not that in that 30 years we did nothing wrong. We did faulted, we made mistakes. We did veer away. We accept. And that is why we are determined to come back and renew ourselves. We change things. We fight corruption. We fight even the possibility of degenerating into a failed state. That is what we are determined to do as the ANC!" He concluded.Mr ANC Secretary General, I wish you, ANC and the people South Africa well in your fight to end corruption and bad governance so that South Africa does not become a failed state.Zimbabwe is a failed state! And that is not an exaggeration.Zimbabwe's travel down this failed state path started straight after the country attained her independence in 1980. After 20 years or so the majority of our people were finally convinced the nation was on the wrong path but were helpless to do anything about it. Why?Zanu PF has rigged elections ever since the country's independence in 1980 and imposed itself on the nation. Because the party was not democratically accountable to anyone, it has done as it damn well pleased. To consolidate the party's iron grip on political power Zanu PF has created an elaborate patronage system designed to reward those loyal to ethos of keeping Zanu PF in power at all costs. Political connections was valued way above merit and competence. It is not surprising that mismanagement and corruption ruled the roost.43 years of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption have all but destroyed Zimbabwe's once upon a time thriving economy. Zimbabwe used to be the breadbasket of Southern Africa, not any more. A country that, for all practical purposes, is the Garden of Eden is now failing to feed its own people much less have any left over for export - a damning testimonial to the country's failed leadership.Zimbabwe is a failed state because we have failed leaders, in the first instance, and, worst of all, because we are stuck with the corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical thugs!If ANC FAILED to fight corruption, to end the crippling load shedding, etc., etc. then, as night follows day, SA will degenerate into a failed state. Fortunately for SA, the nation will have the democratic opportunity to remove this ANC government as early as next year's elections if people so decide. The people of Zimbabwe have been denied the same opportunity to remove Zanu PF from power regardless of the party's pathetic track record of tyrannical oppression and economic ruins.What is particularly infuriating is that this ANC government has now taken it upon itself to publicly support Zanu PF's denial of the people's fundamental right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country under the spurious pretext ANC is fighting for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zanu PF by the West."There is no justification for the sanctions against Zimbabwe. It is imposing economic hardships on the people. Also, these sanctions are perpetrated for political reasons like regime change by superpower countries, which we don't support," ANC Secretary General said in an interview in Beijing, China."We are against unjust sanctions against any country. The only sanctions that were justified were against apartheid, because apartheid was inhumane, and the rest of humanity gathered in one corner against the sanctions."We are working on a very comprehensive action plan and campaign . . . because, as much as we address all the other issues . . . we have a problem next door. It means South Africa must stand up to that. We have been blamed for some time about quiet diplomacy but we need to voice our actions openly in terms of advocating the end of sanctions in Zimbabwe."In terms of the Lancaster House Conference, we know those who made pledges and agreements in Zimbabwe are now imposing sanctions for the sole reason that they want regime change."They have not played their part in terms of land distribution programmes."Zimbabwe implemented a land reform programme because of their (West's) intransigence and not coming to the party in terms of what they committed at the Lancaster Conference."This is really infuriating for a number of reasons:Zanu PF has denied the people of Zimbabwe a meaningful say in the governance of the country ever since the first post independence elections in 1980, long before the first sanctions were imposed on the regime in 2001. In any case is the right to a free and democratic vote not an inalienable right and therefore not be curtailed or denied at the whim of a dictator.If sanctions were justified, and they were justified, against the racist and oppressive white regimes in colonial Africa, are we saying they are not justified in black ruled Africa even if the regime is corrupt and oppressive? Zimbabwe is a failed state precisely because the ordinary Zimbabweans are denied their basic freedoms and rights including the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country - the very essence of good governance and economic prosperity. It is ironic that ANC leaders have accorded their South African citizens the basic freedoms and rights but, some how, believe Zimbabweans are not worthy of the same human rights and dignity!Zanu PF is rigging the 2023 elections and the people of Zimbabwe are banking on the hope that SADC will finally condemn these flawed elections and deny Zanu PF political legitimacy. The repeated assurance (first stated as an ANC congress resolution last November) that ANC will not allow regime change in Zimbabwe will give Zanu PF the confidence the regional body, like it or not SA is the dominant player in SADC, will once again turn a blind eye to the rigging and grant Zanu PF political legitimacy.The right to decide who governs Zimbabwe should be exclusive prerogative of the people of Zimbabwe alone in a free, fair and credible election by granting vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy ANC is usurping the people right. As election observers SADC leaders are asked to judge whether or not the elections are free, fair and credible against universally accepted election standards. ANC's decision to prejudge the process for the purpose of ensuring "no regime change" is an outrage. Whose gives ANC the right to usurp the fundamental rights of the people of Zimbabwe elect a government of their choice?"Zimbabwe used to be the breadbasket of the African continent. Zimbabweans never went to South Africa to seek jobs; they were working in their own country, but today, they cross the Limpopo River, coming to work in South Africa illegally because of sanctions," continued ANC Secretary General Mbulula."We are opposed to sanctions and it is important that all right-thinking and peace-loving people oppose sanctions against Zimbabwe; more so, when sanctions are guided by the policy of regime change, which we don't subscribe to, as ANC."It is one thing to say Zimbabwe is a failed state and it is our own fault. It is another to say we are a failed state but it is not entirely our fault we cannot get out. ANC's "very comprehensive action plan and campaign to stop regime change in Zimbabwe" will help keep Zanu PF in power and keep Zimbabwe a pariah and failed state.So to end the curse of Zimbabwe as a failed state, Zimbabweans have not only to fight the vote rigging Zanu PF and the sellout MDC/CCC, who failed to implement the reforms even when they have the golden opportunity to do so, but must fight South Africa's ANC government hell bent on keeping Zanu PF in power against the democratic wishes of the people of Zimbabwe.Our hopes to have SADC deny Zanu PF legitimacy for failing to hold free and fair elections so we can have a new GNU and a chance to implement the democratic reforms are doomed. SA's ANC government is determined to grant vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy to stop regime change! We did not pick this fight with ANC, we did not want it and would do anything to avoid it. We cannot avoid it and therefore must and will fight!