Analysis: Tendai Biti is down - but not necessarily out

Opinion / Columnist

Some might think Tendai Biti is ending his parliamentary career much as he started it 23 years ago - by causing a ruckus in parliament with his lively debate that fundamentally changed how Zanu PF viewed the opposition. Mr. Biti, a Harare East Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) representative, entered the National Assembly in 2000 as a rambunctious newcomer railing against the power structure. He eventually became the power structure, at one time in 2015 only to be forced out from both the MDC-T and as well as Harare East seat by hard-line opposition forces he will probably deems 'knuckleheads' for their inability to recognise that compromise is sometimes necessary in politically divided opposition he later rejoined in 2017 under the MDC- Alliance banner on the ticket of his political party People's Democratic Party (2015-2017) . After 20 years as Harare East MP, Mr. Biti might not necessarily close out an extraordinary tenure with a farewell speech before handing over the gavel to his 'successor', current Harare North MP Rusty Markham on his own terms. It is not in dispute that It's been a good run and Mr. Biti should feel relaxed and upbeat who knows he might just land the vice-presidency job if Nelson Chamisa wins the presidency. After all you don't need to be an MP to be vice-president of the country.The truth is that opponents have largely made up their minds about Biti and the conclusions of this candidate selection process can probably change his political future in meaningful way.It was clear that however much Biti and his loyalists wanted him back has Harare East MP, the people that could make it happen wanted him out of the 'picture'. It's worth mentioning the Biti loyalists, because they do exist. They are probably smaller in number than they used to be and may represent increasingly fringe views within the CCC outfit. But they do exist and they are as loyal as ever. It is these people who will ensure Biti remains relevant to CCC discourse and moreso, a political threat to Zanu PF. He will always have an audience. There will always be people who are forever grateful for his role in delivering a 'fairly stable' Government of National Unity (GNU) has finance minister between 2009-2013 and in securing a parliamentary comeback for the then 'brand new' CCC party last year.Never say never with BitiBiti has always been an effective political figure, even when outside of parliament knowing that plan B is a must in politics, Biti was fighting for Harare East seat because he is aware CCC's presidential ambitions might just go southwards. For now he may try and make the most of the remainder of parliament tenure, campaign for Mr.Chamisa, practice law, perhaps with the usual call ups at radio programmes and occasional press interviews. His supporters will read and hear his words. He will be able to set the political agenda as effectively as he could in parliament. Whether or not he makes his way back to parliament on the country's vice-president ticket, Biti will have the ability to do all of this based of choices he will make. He may have decided not to continue the fight for his seat. Even if he has decided not to accept the candidate selection committee's ruling he may set himself as the 'outsider' who was brought down by a cabal. The fact that there will always be a group of people who will listen to him means that a return to the front line of politics can never be ruled out. Should Chamisa lose the presidential election, Biti's loyalists may wish to remind people of his GNU 'economic success' and his robust parliamentary debates. And over time, that audience he enjoys could grow and at some point, it might make sense for him to mount a legitimate challenge for party presidency.Make no mistake: this ouster may be very damaging for Biti and he is certainly down. But it would be unwise to assume that one of Zimbabwe's most effective political streetfighters is (for) ever out. Farai Chirimumimba is a freelance journalist -Democracy, Elections and Gender issues.