Zambia recovers its stolen helicopter from Zimbabwe

32 mins ago | Views
The Zambian national broadcaster Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) reports that the country's airforce pilots have been in Zimbabwe to bring back a stolen helicopter.

According to the report, the helicopter was stolen by the former ruling party officials and was hidden in Zimbabwe.

"Yesterday Zambian Airforce Pilots went to Zimbabwe to get this Chopper reportedly hidden in that country by former Zambian ruling party officials.

"Zambia is getting back it's assets which were stolen by former ruling party leaders & returning them back to Zambia!!!" Said Zambian politician Joseph Kalimbwe.

Apparently, Zambian governance expert, Sikwindi Situla says the retrieval of a helicopter allegedly linked to proceeds of crime from Zimbabwe by law enforcement agencies is progressive.

Situla says the move of bring back assets will expedite investigations into corruption cases currently in the courts as well as help secure convictions.

In an interview with ZNBC news, he said there is need for the other helicopter in South Africa to be retrieved, so that the court cases can be handled in the shortest possible time.

Yesterday, Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri and Drug Enforcement Commission Director General Nason Banda witnessed the arrival of the helicopter which was flown from Zimbabwe by ZAF Pilots.

Phiri told journalists that the law enforcement agencies are determined to recover assets suspected to be proceeds of crime that might be abroad.


Source - znbc
