We Africans have our ways of doing things the African way

Believe it or not, rumours 'makuhwa', rumours 'manyepo'. Gossip and fibs make them triplets. At the end of the day, it's the mother of all lies. Some nutty professor would say hogwash but, it's true.Roasted or grilled mice in peanut-butter is the way to a man's heart, I mean some men's hearts. Remember the song 'Some girls do and some girls don't'.A veteran mice hunter and consumer 'dashed' me ten crisp fire-dried mice, an appetizing parcel indeed. From a distance, one would be forgiven for mistaking the mice for ten 'goat' phones on sale. Eating one starting with the head would make one think you were making a call ear-testing the new handset. So here I was, the village chef in tow. Took five mice leaving out the other five just in case the receip went highwire, we needed a fall back. Very ripe tomatoes, the Roma or gem type. A pinch of Karinga condiment and little salt to highlight that added when roasting.Bubble the mice in water on low heat, allow the dry mice to jelly with the water and have a mice/water blend boiling lowly. Add well processed peanut butter, the one that actually oozes from the bottle or tin. Be generous with the peanut butter, more like peanut jelly covering or smothering the mice.Let it sort of boil, allow to thicken and simmer.Ladies and gentlemen, juveniles and friends, if not restrained one will sweep the board, leaving nothing in the plates to the point of licking them clean. The dish is devilish good, the chillies tend to cheerlead egging you one.Tomorrow the fish will wander and wonder my whereabouts since I go fishing everyday. My alibi, I had another fish to fry with consumer friendly rodents. The experiment with peanut butter was a resounding success, pair mice with peanut butter and see or taste the amazing result. We Africans have our own way of doing things.It's not poverty but our way. By the way, do not forget checking your name on the voter's role. Leaving noone and no place behind.Cde Mutanda Wachingama. Mash. Central.