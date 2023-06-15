Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

We Africans have our ways of doing things the African way

2 hrs ago | Views
Believe it or not, rumours 'makuhwa', rumours 'manyepo'. Gossip and fibs make them triplets. At the end of the day, it's the mother of all lies. Some nutty professor would say hogwash but, it's true.

Roasted or grilled mice in peanut-butter is the way to a man's heart, I mean some men's hearts. Remember the song 'Some girls do and some girls don't'.

A veteran mice hunter and consumer 'dashed' me ten crisp fire-dried mice, an appetizing parcel indeed. From a distance, one would be forgiven for mistaking the mice for ten 'goat' phones on sale. Eating one starting with the head would make one think you were making a call ear-testing the new handset. So here I was, the village chef in tow. Took five mice leaving out the other five just in case the receip went highwire, we needed a fall back. Very ripe tomatoes, the Roma or gem type. A pinch of Karinga condiment and little salt to highlight that added when roasting.

Bubble the mice in water on low heat, allow the dry mice to jelly with the water and have a mice/water blend boiling lowly. Add well processed peanut butter, the one that actually oozes from the bottle or tin. Be generous with the peanut butter, more like peanut jelly covering or smothering the mice.

Let it sort of boil, allow to thicken and simmer.

Ladies and gentlemen, juveniles and friends, if not restrained one will sweep the board, leaving nothing in the plates to the point of licking them clean. The dish is devilish good, the chillies tend to cheerlead egging you one.

Tomorrow the fish will wander and wonder my whereabouts since I go fishing everyday. My alibi, I had another fish to fry with consumer friendly rodents. The experiment with peanut butter was a resounding success, pair mice with peanut butter and see or taste the amazing result. We Africans have our own way of doing things.

It's not poverty but our way. By the way, do not forget checking your name on the voter's role. Leaving noone and no place behind.

Cde Mutanda Wachingama. Mash. Central.



Source - Mutanda Wachingama
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Government holds workshop on climate service framework

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Police assault bogus soldiers

17 mins ago | 63 Views

Cyber criminal faces arrest

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Chidhakwa denies abuse of office allegations

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Minister fingered in Chief's attack

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Mugabe and Other Leftist Heroes: Progressive Endorse Tyranny

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

If ED doing great job why is he afraid to be questioned by the nation?

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Government of Zimbabwe helps meet refugees' food needs

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Econet increases tariffs again

5 hrs ago | 514 Views

BCC trench excavation- motorists beware

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

History of election mischief: From mlolongo system to vote buying

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Chamisa, Biti clash will not end well

6 hrs ago | 2270 Views

'Green Bombers' groupings haggle over who 'owns' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1140 Views

'Mnangagwa leading Zimbabwe to ruins,' says US economist Steve Hanke

7 hrs ago | 661 Views

Kasukuwere raps Mnangagwa for reneging on 2018 campaign promises, looting minerals

7 hrs ago | 680 Views

BCC 'ignoring' housing waiting list

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bulawayo dams not silted, claims Zinwa

7 hrs ago | 270 Views

Vote ED, Zanu-PF chef orders civil servants

7 hrs ago | 811 Views

Kasukuwere to contest as an independent

7 hrs ago | 682 Views

Chipinge gears for Zanu-PF manifesto launch

7 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF official's sentence quashed

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

Tenant publicly taunts HIV-positive landlady

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe urges unity among lithium miners

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Critics slam Patriot Bill

7 hrs ago | 85 Views

ZPC appeal papers against Chivayo ruling in shambles

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

From baba to daddy; the epic transformation of our time

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Employee's right to fair wages

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Stands-for-votes gimmicks must stop

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chamisa set to snub most incumbent MPs

7 hrs ago | 916 Views

Old Gwanda Road project begins

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe police gear up for elections

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zanu-PF candidates warned

7 hrs ago | 156 Views

'US dollar appetite cannot be satisfied in Zimbabwe'

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Manhunt for baby dumper

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe needs a peaceful, credible, free and fair election

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Matebeleland's untapped acting talent impresses film producers

7 hrs ago | 32 Views

Call to speed up rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

7 hrs ago | 102 Views

'Mucheche used his resources to sustain liberation struggle'

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licence backlog set to be cleared

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe's elections Nomination Court to sit tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chinese firms target US$13bn Zimbabwe project

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Businessman in court for threatening mechanic

7 hrs ago | 165 Views

Fuel smuggling hampers growth

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Sudanese rebels attack, ransack Zimbabwe ambassador's home

18 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Chamisa says losing CCC candidates are free to stand as independents

18 hrs ago | 988 Views

Search for stray lion in Filabusi continues

18 hrs ago | 408 Views

'CCC malcontents exposed by the nomination process'

18 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zambia recovers its stolen helicopter from Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Bereka Mwana is backward, archaic and a discredited voting method

19 hrs ago | 655 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days