Opinion / Columnist
Jonathan Moyo blocked by Chamisa
2 hrs ago | Views
After suggesting to Advocate Nelson Chamisa that, instead of randomly downloading five-tier interchanges from the US and using them as his election campaign memes, it would be prudent and better for him to propose actual and budgeted designs of appropriate multi-tier interchanges as engineering solutions to challenges being experienced in Zimbabwe; he responded by blocking me.
That's unfortunate.
As a leader of a party that styles itself as "the main opposition and the-govenment-in-waiting," he blocks people who say what he does not want to hear; what would he do should he come to power?
Well, it's his right and his choice, but real and mature politicians have thick skins and they are more tolerant!
Source - Twitter
