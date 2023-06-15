Jonathan Moyo blocked by Chamisa

Opinion / Columnist

After suggesting to Advocate Nelson Chamisa that, instead of randomly downloading five-tier interchanges from the US and using them as his election campaign memes, it would be prudent and better for him to propose actual and budgeted designs of appropriate multi-tier interchanges as engineering solutions to challenges being experienced in Zimbabwe; he responded by blocking me.That's unfortunate.As a leader of a party that styles itself as "the main opposition and the-govenment-in-waiting," he blocks people who say what he does not want to hear; what would he do should he come to power?Well, it's his right and his choice, but real and mature politicians have thick skins and they are more tolerant!