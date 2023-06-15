Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

Opinion / Columnist

Herewith Statutory Instrument 114 of 2023 in which the Law Reviser is correcting an "error" that was made in 2021 when Constitution Amendment Act, Number 2 was enacted, excluding men from 10 provincial/metropolitan councils elected by proportional representation under section 268 of the Constitution.The exclusion was not approved by the National Assembly.Putting aside the serious question of whether Statutory Instrument 114/23 is legal, the fact that the "error" was either not identified or not corrected for over two years - until now - smacks of gross incompetence on the part of the Law Reviser and, even more seriously, on the part of the leader of government business in Parliament, Hon Ziyambi Ziyambi, who is Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.Hon Ziyambi failed to discharge an important duty of office in a serious way that is very damaging to both Parliament and the Executive, and which leaves him unfit to be leader of government business in Parliament!