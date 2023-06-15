Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa'sd CCC rescued by ZEC after 'strategic ambiguity' fiasco

1 hr ago | Views
CCC has Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to thank after its constituency and proportional representation candidates in Bulawayo and Harare - whose nomination papers were either fatally defective or whose PR nomination papers had not been filed on time - were eventually all allowed to correct or submit their nomination papers in the dead of night, well after 4pm when the Nomination Court had closed.

CCC nomination papers were in catastrophic shambles or just not available at all, and CCC had to be rescued by ZEC at the 11th hour otherwise, on any other day, the nomination papers of CCC candidates would have been rejected for their serious defects or refused for their late submission.

ZEC should be commended for not going technical with CCC, which had virtually knocked itself out of the 23 August election due to utter and complete incompetence,  courtesy of the party's 'strategic ambiguity' fiasco!

Source - twitter
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Chamisa, #Forgeries, #Ccc

Comments

Airport plot for sale

Honda civic for sale


Must Read

Chamisa blames forgeries in CCC double candidate controversy

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man beats up mother-in-law

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Nomination court gaffe exposes Chamisa's strategy

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Half of BCC's vehicle fleet needs replacing

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chamisa blames Zanu-PF, FAZ for chaotic nomination process

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

ZEC extends election fee payment deadline

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zanu-PF in early 2023 elections lead

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

2 die in head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zanu-PF cheered by 53 uncontested council seats

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa headline provisional list of 11 presidential candidates

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

ZANU-PF elbows Ex-Minister again

6 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Our country's Disregard for Proper Waste Management

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu PF mercenaries', masquerading as heroes, hunger for power in insatiable to distraction as nation burn to ashes.

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe People First's position on elections

7 hrs ago | 642 Views

Chamisa's CCC hit by a wave of double candidates, blames FAZ

12 hrs ago | 2959 Views

Mthuli Ncube remains mum as Zimdollar crashes

12 hrs ago | 2333 Views

'Zimbabwe public hospitals slide into dereliction'

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

Peter Vowles appointed United Kingdom's ambassador to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 834 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba bets for Kasukuwere

12 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T fails to field candidates in all constituencies

12 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Justice Mbatha and a white judge blocks Malema, EFF from repossessing land

13 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zanu-PF snubs US$10m western poll donation, dares CCC to accept grant

13 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Ziyambi not fit to be leader of government business in Parliament

13 hrs ago | 636 Views

Chamisa scores own goals

14 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Threatened CCC top official resigns

14 hrs ago | 1882 Views

'Struggling to raise US$20,000 nomination fees a sign of bad leadership'

14 hrs ago | 547 Views

Chamisa's CCC likely to lose over 20 seats in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Chamisa dismisses chances of CCC suffering double candidature

14 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption double talk

14 hrs ago | 926 Views

Telcos hikes Zimdollar tariffs

14 hrs ago | 248 Views

Some govt ministries derailing the Mnangagwa's efforts

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Die is cast, no to violence to win votes

14 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP in land scam

14 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe misses out on top striker

14 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zesa cable thieves in dock

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Abandoned' luxury bus mystery on Bulawayo-Plumtree Road

14 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Chaos at Masvingo Nomination Court

14 hrs ago | 435 Views

ZIMRA dismisses reports of tax records loss

14 hrs ago | 81 Views

Beitbridge modernisation winds up

14 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chiwenga to grace Public Service Day celebrations

14 hrs ago | 121 Views

Nust construction projects on course

14 hrs ago | 113 Views

Dinson Iron and Steel Company seeks partners for Manhize-Beira rail project

14 hrs ago | 155 Views

'US$10m for training Zimbabwe election agents illegal'

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

Drama, heartbreak at Nomination Court

14 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa urges lawyers to preach gospel of peace

14 hrs ago | 71 Views

Huge progress as tobacco sales hit over US$800m

14 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mega-dollar ED Cup tournament launched

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

7 vie for Zimbabwe's top job

14 hrs ago | 549 Views

Statement on false allegations that ZIMRA lost TAX records

23 hrs ago | 263 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days