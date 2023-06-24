Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Recalling Morgan Tsvangirai's political tactics

4 hrs ago | Views
Opposition politicians are often faced with the daunting task of criticising government policies and actions while maintaining a level of diplomacy that ensures their message is heard loud and clear without causing unnecessary conflict or hostility.

Diplomacy is a crucial tool that opposition politicians can use to convey their message effectively while maintaining cordial relationships with their counterparts in government.

It is correct for opposition politicians to use diplomacy by framing their criticisms constructively and bringing results.

Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has been questioned by his followers for failing to lead demonstrations against human rights violations.

However, Chamisa has remained silent while pushing Christian values through social media.

For Chamisa, personal attacks and insults only serve to undermine the opposition's message and are unlikely to win over any supporters.

But is this real diplomacy or there is no plan?

The application of diplomacy means opposition politicians should be willing to engage in dialogue and compromise.

Diplomacy involves finding common ground and working together to solve problems.

Rather than digging in their heels and refusing to budge on their positions, opposition politicians should be open to negotiation and compromise.

This approach shows that they are committed to finding solutions and are willing to work with the government to achieve the common goal.

Morgan Tsvangirai was a prominent opposition leader in Zimbabwe, known for his strong stance against the ruling party and his unwavering commitment to democratic principles.

He rose to prominence in the late 1990s as the founder of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), which quickly became the main opposition to the late Robert Mugabe's ZanuPF party.

One of the key reasons why Tsvangirai was a strong opposition leader was his ability to mobilise popular support.

 He was a charismatic orator, who was able to connect with ordinary Zimbabweans and articulate their grievances against the government.

He was also a skilled organiser, who worked tirelessly to build a grassroots movement that could challenge Zanu-PF's dominance.

His leadership qualities were unquestionable.

Tsvangirai was also a fearless leader, who was willing to stand up to the Mugabe regime, even in the face of intimidation and violence.

He was arrested numerous times and was the target of assassination attempts, but he refused to back down or compromise his principles.

His courage inspired others to join the opposition movement and gave hope to Zimbabweans who were tired of living under an oppressive regime.

Tsvangirai was also a strategic thinker, who understood the importance of alliances and coalition-building.

He worked to build partnerships with civil society groups, labour unions, and other opposition parties, and was able to unite a disparate group of activists under the banner of the MDC.

 His ability to bring together diverse groups and forge a common agenda was a key factor in the success of the opposition movement.

Tsvangirai was a visionary leader who understood the need for fundamental change in Zimbabwe.

He recognised that the country needed a new political order that would promote democracy, human rights, and economic development.

He was committed to building a Zimbabwe that was free from corruption and nepotism.

Chamisa's silence or diplomacy has left people with more questions than answers.

In so many cases, Chamisa has dismissed allegations that he has abandoned party activists and leaders who are being arrested by the state, citing that he was working tirelessly as an opposition party leader for a better Zimbabwe.

*Evans Mathanda is a journalist and development practitioner who writes in his own personal capacity. For feedback email: evanngoe@gmail.com or call 0719770038 and Twitter @EvansMathanda19

Source - the standard
