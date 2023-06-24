Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'FAZ could cost Mnangagwa'

32 mins ago | Views
THE controversial Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ), a Zanu-PF-affiliate linked to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), could cost President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his re-election bid, a senior party official and former operative has said.

In an interview with the Zimbabwe Independent recently, the ex-CIO operative said the tactics being used by FAZ were outdated.

"The challenges we are facing in Zanu-PF ahead of the elections go beyond the economic turmoil, which, in itself, has been a major challenge for the ruling party," he said.

"Now that the presidium has also created this animal called FAZ, Mnangagwa will have problems because the people handpicked to run its operations are using the wrong tactics when mobilising and coercing the people to vote for the president."

The former operative said FAZ members were too excitable for effective covert operations, especially in the wards.

"These people live with the same people that they are 'spying' on and most of the time they are threatening their neighbours. This does not work in the current political set up," he said.

"What they have done so far is to alienate the President from the people whom they are expected to mobilise for the party so there is a need to re-strategise on the FAZ activities."

The former operative's sentiments were also reiterated by political analysts, who spoke to the Independent this week.

Political analyst and academic Alexander Rusero said the tactics being pushed by FAZ, especially, would not make voters turn to Zanu-PF.

"There is a limit to intimidation and threats in an election, especially the current postdigital age when certain events are recorded in real time. It does not sit well with the posture of Zanu-PF as a governing party given its record. Zanu-PF should aim at delivering a clean blood-free election," he said.

Rusere said the ruling party has everything to lose than any other party in terms of negativities.

"So, in short, medieval tactics of knobkerries and machetes in influencing political outcomes have reached their sell-by date," he said.

Another analyst Vivid Gwede said the introduction of the shadowy group into the Zanu-PF election campaign was a double edged sword.

"While it is a sign of lack of trust in the party's structures and attempt to waterproof that, it has already started brewing internal disgruntlement ahead of elections beginning with the primary elections. This disgruntlement could lead to a repeat of Bhora Musango," he said.

Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Faz, #Cio, #Zanu-pf

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere could give Chamisa a good run for his money

2 mins ago | 2 Views

WATCH: America wants Chamisa to be a leader of a new Zimbabwe, says Mbalula

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa appeals for free, fair Zimbabwe elections

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Chamisa's Lobengula-Magwese candidate in a Mai Titi spot of bother

16 mins ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF's crisis meeting betrays vote uncertainty

33 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe's future is debated in the city but decided in the village

34 mins ago | 13 Views

Kasukuwere to test Mnangagwa's democratic credentials

34 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's mobile network operators now frequently adjusting tariffs

35 mins ago | 13 Views

Chinese firm gets lucrative US$200m Zimbabwe exploration deal

35 mins ago | 17 Views

Masiyiwa receives Afreximbank award

36 mins ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo Business Network partners with Uniglobe to boost entrepreneurship and economic growth in Matebeleland

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

AFRI-USA Business Initiative congratulates Zambia on successful Debt Restructuring

7 hrs ago | 213 Views

Kasukuwere not intimidated by arrest threats

9 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Chamisa and Kasukuwere lead push to oust Mnangagwa in August

9 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zimbabwean man caught smuggling fake clothing brands into South Africa

9 hrs ago | 475 Views

Indian Court suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean in drugs case

9 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF fulfilled 2018 election promises

9 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chamisa kicks off campaign

9 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Union leader booted out over Zanu-PF links

9 hrs ago | 531 Views

Recalling Morgan Tsvangirai's political tactics

9 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe Headmen earning less than US$1

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zanu-PF snubs EDPfee singer for Mambo Dhuterere

9 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa to do everything to keep power

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

Scorned man stalks ex-wife

9 hrs ago | 138 Views

Landlord's illicit affairs exposed

9 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwe business jittery as electioneering goes a gear up

9 hrs ago | 73 Views

Kasukuwere warrants of arrest surfaces

9 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC considers blacklisting debtors

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

Flue bug hits Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

From Moondog Max to Arnold Zikhali, the storied lineage of Zimbabwe's 'strong men'

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF unstoppable, claims Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

USD pay increase for civil servants

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

Hangman job hangs in the balance

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Full Zimbabwe election candidate list out Friday

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Woman in trouble for assisting rape of minors

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

Money-spinning in Zimbabwe shadow economy

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Mnangagwa will rule forever'

24 Jun 2023 at 18:22hrs | 2309 Views

Chamisa's CCC swiftly solves ward 2 double candidate impasse

24 Jun 2023 at 18:21hrs | 1792 Views

Madzorera climbs down to councillor

24 Jun 2023 at 18:21hrs | 936 Views

ZRP transfers 228 cops as smuggling hits Beitbridge

24 Jun 2023 at 18:21hrs | 951 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party in shock Mnangagwa endorsement

24 Jun 2023 at 17:34hrs | 3131 Views

Pope Francis appoints new Bishop for Gokwe

24 Jun 2023 at 17:33hrs | 548 Views

Zimbabwe police officer hangs himself over pay shame

24 Jun 2023 at 17:32hrs | 1079 Views

Buses/ kombis and trucks MUST instal speed limit and monitoring devices

24 Jun 2023 at 17:30hrs | 169 Views

Kasukuwere has 2 arrest warrants hanging over his head

24 Jun 2023 at 17:26hrs | 846 Views

WATCH: Mbalula blames the U.S. and the UK for the mass exodus of Zimbabweans

24 Jun 2023 at 17:24hrs | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe stun West Indies

24 Jun 2023 at 17:19hrs | 585 Views

The Future of AI in Learning

24 Jun 2023 at 09:31hrs | 232 Views

Zimbabweans can elect recycled opportunistic politicians at own risk!

24 Jun 2023 at 08:26hrs | 746 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days