President Mnangagwa's ZANU PF neutralizes Chamisa's CCC

The opposition movement in Zimbabwe needs to be reformed. The leadership of all political opposition in Zimbabwe, whether it be MDC, CCC, ZIP, etc. is wooden, sclerotic, senile, and out of touch with domestic realities.

Some have changed colors more than 10 times and preached the same message for decades without getting any traction. Others have spent decades in exile. Very few can be said to be techno-savvy, capable of surfing the Internet and sending text messages and e-mails to the youth.

We have all witnessed the result of a moribund opposition starting with Tekere's Zimbabwe Unity Movement to Saviour Kasukuwere today.

The most puzzling part for me is that while in other countries, autocrats employ a variety of techniques, ranging from the subtle to the ruthless, to frustrate opposition leaders and prevent them from winning power, in Zimbabwe it has been always a single technique—infiltration.

Think about it, Fadzai Mahere, the spokesperson for CCC announced to the world that ZANU PF failed to infiltrate their party and resorted to forging signatures to force double candidates.  How did they know whose signatures to forge if they failed to infiltrate your party?

As if ZANU PF action was not enough, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa rushes to Johannesburg to launch his campaign. Sometimes these clever acts are tantamount to stupidity. How many Zimbabwean people in Johannesburg are registered to vote?

I for one am not naïve; Chamisa went to South Africa to meet with Kasukuwere—the mole. What Chamisa failed to recognize is that his opposition group is dominated by one ethnic group (karanga), and the despot recruited another ethnic group (Zezuru) to battle one another in the classic "divide and conquer" tactic.

This is exactly where ZANU PF needed him after they failed with Jonathan Moyo.


Source - Sam Wezhira
