Fikile Mbalula at it again

2 hrs ago
It was another blundering from the African National Congress Secretary General Mr Fikile Mbalula who again was caught offside on matters concerning the political and economic situation on great Zimbabwe

Mbalula is failing to understand or diagonise the problem and identify some grey areas which are affecting the country Zimbabwe since the inception of the opposition in 1999 when MDC led by the late Morgan Tsvangirayi was formed.

Mr Mbalula Fikile lacks the knowledge on why Zimbabwe's èconomy had been on and off for the past twenty -three years.

We had our own share of challenges since 1998 emanating from the time the late former President  Robert Mugabe gave war veterans $50 000 compensation money which most of the people called it the Black Friday. That was the genesis of our challenges and the falling of the once mighty Zimbabwean dollar.

This fueled the black market and corruption followed unabated. Poor governance and economic policies were the order of the day. Life became hard for ordinary Zimbabweans where other people started crossing the borders trying to seek greener pastures.

A lot found their way to South Africa as it was close and offering a good and growing economic niche. Today we have a lot of them are now residing and working in South Africa.

In 2017 when Robert Mugabe was dethroned from power by the military and replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa a lot of people who had lost all the hope imagined a new Zimbabwe and those domiciled outside the country contemplated of going back home thinking that things have changed.

Under the new regime things did not change as expected and they actually started getting worse until now. Unfortunately the people thought that the elections which on several times were held in the country would transcend to a people's oriented  government but the opposite was true.

Zimbabwe is a military country where the army calls the shots. Elections were stolen several times and making the country ungovernable.

For the last 20 years or so about three million people have fled the country to South Africa.

Now today we hear Fikile Mbalula calling the Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa an American puppet.

Mbalula is an impediment on African progress. He is still stuck in the sixties. He must get ready to accept more Zimbabweans if this election goes the other way round, and also the South African Home Affairs must be ready to register more Zimbabweans.

Its very unfortunate that South Africa through Mbalula has already taken sides on the issue of Zimbabwe. The continuous label on Zimbabwe's opposition as American sponsored is nauseating and insulting to the people of Zimbabwe who want to choose a leader of their choice.

The diplomatic under tone is extremely bad and unacceptable. This is the worst ANC Secretary General ever witnessed in South Africa. I think Fikile is out of order. He must just allow the people of Zimbabwe to elect a leader of their choice without any kind of intimidation.

Mbalula knows the truth but decides to make a fool of himself calling out USA and UK which have nothing to do with the Zimbabwe crisis.

Zimbabweans want Chamisa, The problem with people like Mbalula Fikile is that they just utter words without gathering facts. His statement lacks imperical data and research.

Such huge empty political rhetorical statements to entertain his comrades are an embarrassment to fellow Africans. He must wise up. He exudes more noise than substance.

Liberation movements must learn to leave the stage whilst the show is still on. Most of them are becoming extinct.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter - @Leokoni



Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
