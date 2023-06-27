Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Use your voice: Use your vote

2 hrs ago | Views
As the elections in Zimbabwe draw near, there is a sense of excitement and anticipation that grips the nation. For many, this is a chance to choose a leader who will steer Zimbabwe into the future. It is an opportunity to make a difference and to shape the direction of our country.

If you are a registered voter, I want to urge you to use your vote. It matters more than you think. Your vote is an expression of your voice, your vision, and your values. It is a way to hold our leaders accountable and to keep them honest. It is a way to demand change and to ensure that your voice is heard.

We cannot afford to take our right to vote for granted. Our ancestors fought for it, our parents and grandparents fought for it, and we must continue to fight for it. We must remember that not too long ago, many of us were denied this right. We must never forget the sacrifices that were made and the struggles that were endured to secure this right for us.

In these elections, we have an opportunity to choose a leader who will work for our common good. We have an opportunity to elect a leader who will prioritize the needs of the people over their own interests. We have an opportunity to elect a leader who will restore Zimbabwe's image and reputation on the international stage.

But we cannot do this if we do not vote. We cannot sit back and hope for change to come to us. We must be the change we want to see. We must step up and take responsibility for our future. We must cast our vote with conviction and determination.

I urge you to take this responsibility seriously. Do your research on the candidates, their policies, and their track records. Attend rallies. Engage in discussions with your friends and family. Make an informed decision.

Some may argue that their vote does not matter, that their voice is lost in the crowd. But I assure you, every vote counts. In a close election, your vote could be the deciding factor. Don't underestimate the power of your vote.

So go out on election day and make your voice heard. Remember, your vote is not just for you, but for future generations. It is for our children and our grandchildren. It is for the Zimbabwe we want to build.

I urge you to take this opportunity to make a difference. Use your voice, use your vote. Your country needs you. Let's make history together.

Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo |
Writer, Blogger, Poet and Researcher
Call/WhatsApp: +263780022343 | +263716984317
Email: kumbiraithierryn@gmail.com
Website(s): https://zealousthierry.art.blog/ | https://www.poemhunter.com/kumbirai-thierry-nhamo/

Source - Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Ancestors, #Voice, #Vote

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere: Ndebeles amongst noise makers in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

We May Look Sane: We Are Not

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Fikile Mbalula at it again

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Village head arrested for bashing villager over firewood

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

MDC-T suffers big blow

21 hrs ago | 3959 Views

Chamisa's CCC has automatically lost seven potential council seats

21 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Zanu-PF in ploy to block ex-commissar Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature

21 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Raisedon Baya blasts CCC Cowdray Park candidate

27 Jun 2023 at 15:50hrs | 3271 Views

Zimbabwe's internet penetration rate on track to hit 75% by 2025

27 Jun 2023 at 12:14hrs | 341 Views

Hope and Opportunity: Analysing Saviour Kasukuwere's presidential campaign in Zimbabwe

27 Jun 2023 at 09:36hrs | 2268 Views

Mnangagwa should be the last person to speak about patriotism!

27 Jun 2023 at 09:09hrs | 1416 Views

Zimbabweans must vote against unpatriotic MPs

27 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 862 Views

Parastatal bosses' wings must be clipped

27 Jun 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1275 Views

Mnangagwa invites EU to observe Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

27 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1669 Views

Mnangagwa hopes to capitalise on Zimbabwe's divided opposition in August election

27 Jun 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1042 Views

Chamisa brands Mnangagwa 'loser'

27 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1503 Views

Chamisa's CCC gives 'fraudulent candidates' 24 hours to withdraw from poll race

27 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1584 Views

12 Zanu-PF activists up for violence

27 Jun 2023 at 06:42hrs | 961 Views

'Strengthen intra-party democracy'

27 Jun 2023 at 06:42hrs | 189 Views

Jailbreaker arrested while paying friend's bail

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 1585 Views

19 'bogus' lawyers face deregistration

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 952 Views

Marry 'confiscated' allowances for Chiwenga security team

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 2009 Views

New faces for CCC in Gweru Urban

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 822 Views

Mnangagwa lauds Gata as power crisis eases

27 Jun 2023 at 06:40hrs | 810 Views

Ndebele 'king' engages SA police over xenophobia

27 Jun 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1006 Views

Gwanda residents up in arms against land developer

27 Jun 2023 at 06:39hrs | 422 Views

Bulawayo council partners Dutch company for Khami water recycling

27 Jun 2023 at 06:39hrs | 272 Views

Masvingo to generate 22MW

27 Jun 2023 at 06:38hrs | 536 Views

Chinese miner in Filabusi ordered to reinstate workers

27 Jun 2023 at 06:38hrs | 309 Views

CCC clears air on double candidacy

27 Jun 2023 at 06:38hrs | 737 Views

Border traffic clears as South Africa fixes system

27 Jun 2023 at 06:37hrs | 180 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 4 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

27 Jun 2023 at 06:37hrs | 408 Views

Zimbabwe crush USA

27 Jun 2023 at 06:37hrs | 441 Views

Chamisa blames Zec for CCC's shortcomings

27 Jun 2023 at 06:36hrs | 208 Views

Nakamba brings Villa captain to Victoria Falls

27 Jun 2023 at 06:36hrs | 467 Views

Hollywood great Dwayne Johnson wants to meet Zimbabwean UFC Star

27 Jun 2023 at 06:36hrs | 258 Views

Kasukuwere tears ZANU PF apart

27 Jun 2023 at 06:27hrs | 4967 Views

President Mnangagwa's ZANU PF neutralizes Chamisa's CCC

26 Jun 2023 at 22:55hrs | 1408 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'!

26 Jun 2023 at 22:50hrs | 477 Views

'America wants Chamisa'

26 Jun 2023 at 19:49hrs | 1348 Views

Kasukuwere snubs cheerleader Lumumba

26 Jun 2023 at 19:48hrs | 1749 Views

Zimbabwe outclass USA to maintain perfect record

26 Jun 2023 at 19:47hrs | 381 Views

Faz destabilises Chamisa's CCC

26 Jun 2023 at 19:47hrs | 1135 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, says CCC

26 Jun 2023 at 19:46hrs | 638 Views

Mwonzora kills MDC

26 Jun 2023 at 19:46hrs | 1390 Views

Fake candidates shocked to find their names on list

26 Jun 2023 at 19:41hrs | 1023 Views

CCC appeals Zec decision to accept smuggled candidates

26 Jun 2023 at 19:40hrs | 408 Views

Forever Associates of Zimbabwe now Zanu-PF affiliate

26 Jun 2023 at 19:40hrs | 366 Views

Characteristics of good presidential candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

26 Jun 2023 at 19:39hrs | 199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days