Kasukuwere: Ndebeles amongst noise makers in Zimbabwe?

Opinion / Columnist

A wannabe Zimbabwe President who turns a blind eye on Matabeleland restoration cause is making a fatal political miscalculation which may lead to unprecedented political upheaval.As we navigate the road to Matabeleland freedom and independence, we have made it our business to scrutinise all Zimbabwe presidential candidates. The intention is to check their political depth, bravery and capacity to handle the separation of Matabeleland from Zimbabwe to restore the pre-colonial independent and sovereign Matabeleland state that was known as the Kingdom of Matabeleland.The old sleeping giant will bounce back and join the family of nations as The Republic of Matabeleland. It must be stated here that Zimbabwe elections have never benefited Matabeleland in any way since 1980. It has been a process to recycle the Shona supremacists and tribal oppressors in the form of Zimbabwe government led by ZANU pf and the opposition MDC which has split more than five times.This week our spotlight was on Saviour Kasukuwere. He is one of the confirmed young presidential candidates to face off with his former Cde, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa in the Zimbabwe elections scheduled for 23 August 2023. He is one of Zanupf's outcasts forced into exile after his home was razed with bullets during the 2017 coup that ushered in Emmerson Mnangagwa as President of Zanupf and Zimbabwe.On the political scale, he was found wanting. In his statements and interviews that form the build up to the elections, he promised to address the issue of the failing economy, corruption and disunity within Zanupf. Fair and fine.However, there is one issue that he failed to address that exposes him as a coward and "ordinary street politician". Like many other Shona supremacists he thinks that crying crocodile tears on Matabele genocide will make him a darling of the people of Matabeleland.No! Matabeles want to know when the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe will gather enough courage to come to the table to negotiate the peaceful restoration of Matabeleland state as per the Demand For The Restoration Of Matabeleland State delivered to the Zimbabwe government by the President of MLO, Cde Paul Siwela.The none-negotiable demands are:1.0 Drop trumped-up treason charges against Cde Paul Siwela1.1 Restoration of Kingdom of Matebeleland that would join the family of nations as The Republic of Matebeleland1.2 Payment of one hundred billion United States dollars ie US$100 billion Reparations for Matebeleland Genocide, gross abuse of human rights and looting of Matebeleland resourcesThe sons and daughters of perpetrators and the successors of the Shona supremacists government, due to their relationship as beneficiaries, collective and collaborators to Matabeleland genocide that continues in a different form to date, will never come up with a proper solution to Matabele genocide. A murderer and rapist cannot be police, prosecutor, lawyer and judge in his own case.The other two presidential candidates, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa have both acknowledged Matabeleland restoration cause in their own way. Chamisa has promised to attend to marginalization of Matabeleland in terms of education, politics, economics, employment and development. But his true colours and true intentions were shown when he sent Shona youth to beat up and burn former MDC Alliance Vice President, Thokozani Khupe for standing for her constitutional right to be caretaker President after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai. He has imposed more Shona candidates than Zanu pf in Matabeleland. Matabeles are not gullible to see that he is a Shona supremacist. This has exposed him as a shameless pathological liar that he is.As former Deputy Prime Minister, Arthur Guseni Mutambara put it so well, Emmerson Mnangagwa is a crude tribalist. He thinks of Matabele people as cockroaches that should be annihilated using pesticide.Some leaders will never threaten civilians with death for peacefully voicing their concerns. But not Emmerson Mnangagwa. Not once, not twice but three times, he stood before rolling cameras at broad day light and threatened to shorten the lives of Matabeles if they continue calling for the restoration of Matabeleland. Well, looking at it from a different angle, that is how bullies, oppressors and genocidists acknowledge the existence of Matabeleland cause. Here is a man who thinks that killing innocent unarmed Matabele civilians including vulnerable children has put him up there amongst feared heroes. Who does not know that a genocidist is a weak and paranoid coward?Enter Saviour Kasukuwere. He pretends as if all is well in Matabeleland. What perilous ignorance and political slumber! In Ndebele we say, utshani ubuleleyo buvuswa ngomlilo.It took sanctions, brazen corruption and failure to run the economy over 10 years to bring Zimbabwe to its knees. The fire from Matabeleland fuelled by the blood of Matabele genocide, tribal discrimination, Matabele enslavement, tribal domination and hatred will burn Zimbabwe beyond repare in a matter of hours. Even one bullet shot in the air in Matabeleland by the boys may cause real damage on the ground in Zimbabwe.Wake up Kasukuwere!Izenzo kungemazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs