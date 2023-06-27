Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Dear CCC, no one is coming

2 hrs ago | Views
YEAR after year, one news headline keeps popping up without fail: Nelson Chamisa calls for the intervention of the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) in the Zimbabwean crisis.
That has been the case since he became the face of opposition politics in the country in 2018 following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai, the founding leader of the Movement for Democratic Change.

Two days before the July 31, 2018 polls, a report emerged from South Africa of Chamisa demanding an urgent meeting of Sadc heads of State to discuss concerns around Zimbabwe's electoral processes.

In January 2019, Zimbabwe witnessed government deploying the army to deal with disturbances following protests over a 150% fuel price hike. Human rights groups reported that 17 civilians were shot dead, while thousands suffered bullet wounds.

Chamisa later held a Press conference where he said the situation in the country had reached crisis levels.

"The country is currently mired in a multi-layered political, economic, social and humanitarian crisis," he said then.

He decried the "onslaught by the State to kill, torment and harass innocent Zimbabweans in a tragic move that only goes to show that contrary to the much-vaunted mantra, this is not in any way the second republic but a heinous continuation of the brutal first regime post-independence in 1980".

What was his recourse?

"Our concern is that in spite of the letters and communication we have sent to Sadc and the African Union, they have remained mum in light of a precarious human rights situation in the country and an onslaught on a legitimate political movement in the country," he said then.

"We urge Sadc and the AU [Africa Union] to show solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe by stopping this heinous onslaught on the country's citizenry and facilitate dialogue to resolve the political stalemate in the country."

There was deafening silence from Sadc. In the following years, as the economy worsened and the human rights situation further deteriorated, Chamisa and the opposition kept calling on the regional leaders to deal with what they termed a "governance and legitimacy crisis" in the country.

If anything, the regional leaders seem to have coalesced around President Emmerson Mnangagwa, deepening co-operation with his administration in the spirit of camaradie.

With Zimbabwe holding general elections in under two months, the human rights situation has worsened. An emboldened Mnangagwa has gone after critics with renewed vigour.

Early this month, the Zanu-PF-dominated Parliament approved some of the most repressive laws this country has ever seen: The Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Amendment Bill, widely known as the "Patriot Bill". This law is basically designed to outlaw criticism of the government for its failure.

There is also the PVOs Amendment Bill, which critics say is designed to keep non-governmental organisations government accuses of pushing a regime change agenda, in check.

In an interview with South African Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday, Chamisa was at it again, calling for Sadc intervention.

It has not dawned on him that no one outside our borders is paying attention to the "deepening crisis in Zimbabwe".

Comments made by South Africa's African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at the weekend implying that Chamisa is a Western puppet simply show the extent of the region's disconnect with what is happening in Zimbabwe.

Chamisa and the opposition need to understand that, to paraphrase Bob Marley in his famous Redemption Song, none but ourselves can free us from Mnangagwa and his tyranny.

Because no one is coming to save us.

Source - Newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #CCC, #Chamisa, #Coming

Comments


Must Read

Reprieve for Zimbabwean immigrants in SA

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Cops seek leads in murder cases

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mentally-challenged man mistaken for thief, killed

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Woman takes son to court over witchcraft allegations

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe exemption permit termination ruled unlawful

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Gold Mafia kingpin blames alcohol for branding Chiwenga a dunderhead

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Court sits Friday to hear Zanu-PF activist's challenge against Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Termination of Zimbabwean Exemption Permit declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Zimbabwe-born Thom Evans

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimdollar in first time gain on RBZ Auction

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Election candidates disqualified over missing names on voter's roll

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

'Zimbabweans forgetting Kasukuwere's injustice'

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mwonzora nomination fees challenge struck off the roll

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man commits suicide in toilet

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Court orders South Africa to stop deporting Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Vendor in Zimbabwe bludgeoned to death "for overpricing"

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Kasukuwere: Ndebeles amongst noise makers in Zimbabwe?

8 hrs ago | 1392 Views

We May Look Sane: We Are Not

8 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Use your voice: Use your vote

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Fikile Mbalula at it again

8 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Village head arrested for bashing villager over firewood

8 hrs ago | 384 Views

MDC-T suffers big blow

27 Jun 2023 at 19:08hrs | 4275 Views

Chamisa's CCC has automatically lost seven potential council seats

27 Jun 2023 at 19:08hrs | 3330 Views

Zanu-PF in ploy to block ex-commissar Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature

27 Jun 2023 at 19:02hrs | 2028 Views

Raisedon Baya blasts CCC Cowdray Park candidate

27 Jun 2023 at 15:50hrs | 3425 Views

Zimbabwe's internet penetration rate on track to hit 75% by 2025

27 Jun 2023 at 12:14hrs | 366 Views

Hope and Opportunity: Analysing Saviour Kasukuwere's presidential campaign in Zimbabwe

27 Jun 2023 at 09:36hrs | 2351 Views

Mnangagwa should be the last person to speak about patriotism!

27 Jun 2023 at 09:09hrs | 1442 Views

Zimbabweans must vote against unpatriotic MPs

27 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 884 Views

Parastatal bosses' wings must be clipped

27 Jun 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1339 Views

Mnangagwa invites EU to observe Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

27 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1702 Views

Mnangagwa hopes to capitalise on Zimbabwe's divided opposition in August election

27 Jun 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1089 Views

Chamisa brands Mnangagwa 'loser'

27 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1585 Views

Chamisa's CCC gives 'fraudulent candidates' 24 hours to withdraw from poll race

27 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1639 Views

12 Zanu-PF activists up for violence

27 Jun 2023 at 06:42hrs | 981 Views

'Strengthen intra-party democracy'

27 Jun 2023 at 06:42hrs | 199 Views

Jailbreaker arrested while paying friend's bail

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 1681 Views

19 'bogus' lawyers face deregistration

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 970 Views

Marry 'confiscated' allowances for Chiwenga security team

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 2047 Views

New faces for CCC in Gweru Urban

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 854 Views

Mnangagwa lauds Gata as power crisis eases

27 Jun 2023 at 06:40hrs | 819 Views

Ndebele 'king' engages SA police over xenophobia

27 Jun 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1041 Views

Gwanda residents up in arms against land developer

27 Jun 2023 at 06:39hrs | 428 Views

Bulawayo council partners Dutch company for Khami water recycling

27 Jun 2023 at 06:39hrs | 276 Views

Masvingo to generate 22MW

27 Jun 2023 at 06:38hrs | 540 Views

Chinese miner in Filabusi ordered to reinstate workers

27 Jun 2023 at 06:38hrs | 313 Views

CCC clears air on double candidacy

27 Jun 2023 at 06:38hrs | 758 Views

Border traffic clears as South Africa fixes system

27 Jun 2023 at 06:37hrs | 183 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 4 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

27 Jun 2023 at 06:37hrs | 417 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days