Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mentally-challenged man mistaken for thief, killed

2 hrs ago | Views
A MENTALLY-CHALLENGED man from Chinhoyi succumbed to injuries suffered in an assault  by four members of a neighbourhood watch committee members in Harare who mistook him for a thief.

Donald Jamela (69), Tinashe Jamela (27), Roy Mujaho (29) and Thembalami Jamela (28), appeared before Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda on Friday facing a murder charge.

The four, who are members of the Cranbrone neighbourhood watch committee, were granted $150 000 bail each and told to return to court on August 23.

Allegations are that on May 1, 2023, the now-deceased Itai Mwandicheya left Chinhoyi for Harare to visit his uncle Ozias Daka who resides  in Cranborne.

He arrived at Daka's residence before midnight but did not get a response when he knocked at the gate.

 Mwandicheya went to a nearby vending stall at the intersection of Biddulph and Chiremba roads where he sought shelter for the night.

At around 0100 hours, he was approached by the accused who were on patrol in the neighbourhood.

They interrogated him about his presence in their area and dismissed the story that he had visited his uncle.

They assaulted him with baton sticks accusing him of being a thief.

After they realised that he had sustained serious injuries, they contacted Daka who confirmed that Mwandicheya was his nephew.

They took him to Daka's place. On May 2, 2023, Mwandicheya left Harare for Kwekwe to visit his aunt.

He succumbed to the injuries on May 5 and a police report was made, leading to the arrest of the quartet.

Source - Newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Reprieve for Zimbabwean immigrants in SA

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Cops seek leads in murder cases

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Woman takes son to court over witchcraft allegations

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dear CCC, no one is coming

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe exemption permit termination ruled unlawful

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gold Mafia kingpin blames alcohol for branding Chiwenga a dunderhead

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Court sits Friday to hear Zanu-PF activist's challenge against Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Termination of Zimbabwean Exemption Permit declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Zimbabwe-born Thom Evans

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimdollar in first time gain on RBZ Auction

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Election candidates disqualified over missing names on voter's roll

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Zimbabweans forgetting Kasukuwere's injustice'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mwonzora nomination fees challenge struck off the roll

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man commits suicide in toilet

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Court orders South Africa to stop deporting Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Vendor in Zimbabwe bludgeoned to death "for overpricing"

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Kasukuwere: Ndebeles amongst noise makers in Zimbabwe?

7 hrs ago | 1390 Views

We May Look Sane: We Are Not

8 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Use your voice: Use your vote

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Fikile Mbalula at it again

8 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Village head arrested for bashing villager over firewood

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

MDC-T suffers big blow

27 Jun 2023 at 19:08hrs | 4268 Views

Chamisa's CCC has automatically lost seven potential council seats

27 Jun 2023 at 19:08hrs | 3324 Views

Zanu-PF in ploy to block ex-commissar Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature

27 Jun 2023 at 19:02hrs | 2027 Views

Raisedon Baya blasts CCC Cowdray Park candidate

27 Jun 2023 at 15:50hrs | 3424 Views

Zimbabwe's internet penetration rate on track to hit 75% by 2025

27 Jun 2023 at 12:14hrs | 366 Views

Hope and Opportunity: Analysing Saviour Kasukuwere's presidential campaign in Zimbabwe

27 Jun 2023 at 09:36hrs | 2349 Views

Mnangagwa should be the last person to speak about patriotism!

27 Jun 2023 at 09:09hrs | 1441 Views

Zimbabweans must vote against unpatriotic MPs

27 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 883 Views

Parastatal bosses' wings must be clipped

27 Jun 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1339 Views

Mnangagwa invites EU to observe Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

27 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1698 Views

Mnangagwa hopes to capitalise on Zimbabwe's divided opposition in August election

27 Jun 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1087 Views

Chamisa brands Mnangagwa 'loser'

27 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1577 Views

Chamisa's CCC gives 'fraudulent candidates' 24 hours to withdraw from poll race

27 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1638 Views

12 Zanu-PF activists up for violence

27 Jun 2023 at 06:42hrs | 981 Views

'Strengthen intra-party democracy'

27 Jun 2023 at 06:42hrs | 199 Views

Jailbreaker arrested while paying friend's bail

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 1678 Views

19 'bogus' lawyers face deregistration

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 970 Views

Marry 'confiscated' allowances for Chiwenga security team

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 2044 Views

New faces for CCC in Gweru Urban

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 854 Views

Mnangagwa lauds Gata as power crisis eases

27 Jun 2023 at 06:40hrs | 819 Views

Ndebele 'king' engages SA police over xenophobia

27 Jun 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1040 Views

Gwanda residents up in arms against land developer

27 Jun 2023 at 06:39hrs | 427 Views

Bulawayo council partners Dutch company for Khami water recycling

27 Jun 2023 at 06:39hrs | 276 Views

Masvingo to generate 22MW

27 Jun 2023 at 06:38hrs | 540 Views

Chinese miner in Filabusi ordered to reinstate workers

27 Jun 2023 at 06:38hrs | 313 Views

CCC clears air on double candidacy

27 Jun 2023 at 06:38hrs | 758 Views

Border traffic clears as South Africa fixes system

27 Jun 2023 at 06:37hrs | 183 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 4 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

27 Jun 2023 at 06:37hrs | 416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days